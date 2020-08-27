Tarte Sale: 30% Off for Teacher Appreciation at tarte

If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a Teacher Appreciation Sale -- take 30% off everything with code THANKYOU through August 30!

Plus, you can receive a Free Deluxe Mini Set w/ $60+ purchase. Use code DLXSET thru 8/31. You'll get free shipping for US orders too.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, face oil, self-tanner, face wash, eye cream and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.

Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what Team Tarte members pay.

Let's Flamingle Brush Set Tarte Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set Tarte A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples. REGULARLY $44 $20 at Tarte

Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush Tarte Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush Tarte A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume. REGULARLY $45 ($175 VALUE) $35 at Tarte

Dare to Live Eye Set Tarte Tarte Dare to Live Eye Set Tarte An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors. REGULARLY $40 $20 at Tarte

Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Tarte Clay Stick Foundation Tarte Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds. REGULARLY $29 $20 at Tarte

