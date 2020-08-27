Tarte Sale: 30% Off for Teacher Appreciation at tarte
If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine: Tarte is having a Teacher Appreciation Sale -- take 30% off everything with code THANKYOU through August 30!
Plus, you can receive a Free Deluxe Mini Set w/ $60+ purchase. Use code DLXSET thru 8/31. You'll get free shipping for US orders too.
The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, face oil, self-tanner, face wash, eye cream and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.
Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what Team Tarte members pay.
Celebrate your lashes with this sparkly packaged best-selling vegan mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions lashes.
A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples.
A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume.
An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors.
Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best of Nordstrom Anniversary Beauty Sale 2020
The Best Beauty Products Jennifer Lopez Uses for Her Glow
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: Celeb-Loved Beauty Products on Sale
The Best Eye Cream From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Bliss and More
The Best Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types