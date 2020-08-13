Shopping

Tarte Sale: Take Up to 65% Off and Extra 20% Off Sale Items

If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine. Tarte is having a major summer sale -- take up to 65% off everything.

Plus, you can take an extra 20% off with code SALE through August 17You'll get free shipping for US orders too.

The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, self-tanner and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.

Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what Team Tarte members pay.

Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte
Tarte Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte
Limited-Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
Tarte

Celebrate your lashes with this sparkly packaged best-selling vegan mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions lashes.

REGULALRY $23

Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Tarte
Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Tarte
Let's Flamingle Brush Set
Tarte

A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples.

REGULARLY $44

Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
Tarte
Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
Tarte
Tarteist PRO Glow & Blush
Tarte

A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume.

REGULARLY $45 ($175 VALUE)

Dare to Live Eye Set
Tarte
Tarte Dare to Live Eye Set
Tarte
Dare to Live Eye Set
Tarte

An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors.

REGULARLY $40

Clay Stick Foundation
Tarte
Clay Stick Foundation
Tarte
Clay Stick Foundation
Tarte

Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.

REGULARLY $29

 

