Tarte Sale: Take Up to 65% Off and Extra 20% Off Sale Items
If you haven't been wearing much makeup while staying at home, here's an exciting reason to get back into your beauty routine. Tarte is having a major summer sale -- take up to 65% off everything.
Plus, you can take an extra 20% off with code SALE through August 17. You'll get free shipping for US orders too.
The makers of the iconic Shape Tape concealer offer a robust array of makeup, skincare and beauty tools, including powder and liquid foundation, lipstick, palettes, mascara, self-tanner and face cleansers. Whether you're looking to minimize the appearance of pores and blemishes or just want a good moisturizer, Tarte has an option for your skin tone and skin type.
Below, shop your new favorite makeup products to play with -- sale prices reflect what Team Tarte members pay.
Celebrate your lashes with this sparkly packaged best-selling vegan mascara that lengthens, curls, volumizes and conditions lashes.
A fun five brush set with with super-soft pink bristles inspired by flamingos and pineapples.
A blush, bronzer and highlighter mix set to turn up the cheek volume.
An eight shade eyeshadow compact with bold pigment-packed natural and wearable colors.
Say goodbye to redness and hyperpigmentation with a few swipes of the Tarte Clay Stick Foundation. Its creamy formula melts onto skin and provides comfortable matte coverage in seconds.
