Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer Co-Hosting 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Taye Diggs on His 'Easy Breezy' Hos…
‘Adele One Night Only’: Sneak Peek at Oprah Interview, New Perfo…
'You' Co-Stars Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Are Dating in …
CMA Awards 2021: Inside Country Music’s Big Night
'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Moment Gal Gadot Became…
Will Smith Recalls Being Suicidal After Watching His Father Abus…
‘RHOBH’ Cast Reacts to Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion and ‘Terrif…
Andy Cohen Shares Major ‘Real Housewives’ Updates: OC, Dubai, At…
Nick Cannon Reacts to Ex Kim Kardashian's Rumored Romance With P…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Paul Rudd Reacts to Working With OG Bill Murray in ‘Ghostbusters…
Salma Hayek on Acting With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’ (Exclus…
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Are in a ‘Great Groove’ Co-Parent…
Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer are taking over the 2022 Critics Choice Awards.
The two stars will be co-hosting the 27th annual awards show, taking place Sunday, Jan. 9. This marks the All American star's fourth consecutive year hosting the Critics Choice Awards, with The Wipeout co-host making her emcee debut.
"Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” Diggs said in a statement. "It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!"
Byer added, "Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye! Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention... on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it."
Additionally, for the first time ever, the star-studded show will be simulcast live on The CW and TBS. The Critics Choice Awards, produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.
Nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced earlier this month, with HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown leading the pack with eight and five nods, respectively. Paramount+'s Evil also earned five nominations. The film nominees will be announced on Dec. 13.
The 27th annual awards show will take place Sunday, Jan. 9, and air on The CW and TBS.
RELATED CONTENT:
Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Complete List of TV Nominees
2021 Critics Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celeb Moments
2021 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List
Related Gallery