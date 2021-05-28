Taye Diggs Says He Missed His Chance to Hook Up With Britney Spears While Filming Her 'Boys' Music Video
Taye Diggs thinks he missed an opportunity to hook up with Britney Spears. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, the 50-year-old actor recalled co-starring in Spears' "Boys" music video back in the early aughts.
It was during the filming of the music video, which happened when Diggs was with his ex, Idina Menzel, that the actor believes he missed his shot.
"I feel like I had an in because we were in between shots and [Britney] said, 'Hey, you’re a good dancer.' And I was so kind of starstruck. I was just like, 'Haha, thanks, thanks,'" Diggs recalled. "But I feel like that was kind of my in if I wanted to do a little something and I missed it. I feel like I missed my opening."
When Cohen inquired as to whether Diggs had wanted to dance with or date Spears, the actor clarified that he had wanted to "just have sex with her."
Despite what Diggs believed to be a missed opening, he said filming the video, which also included appearances from Pharrell, Mike Myers, and Jason Priestley, was "fun."
"Jason Priestley was in it as well. I thought that there was an interesting kind of array of celebrities, me and Jason Priestley," Diggs said. "He’s awesome, super great. But it seemed kind of random."
Now, Diggs is single, a status he doesn't plan to change with the help of dating apps.
"I don’t want it enough," he explained. "... Life is so uncomfortable already. I don’t want to make it any more uncomfortable."
Diggs is, however, open to meeting a potential partner via DM, something his and Mendel's 11-year-old son, Walker, sometimes helps him with.
"For some reason, it’s a little bit easier for me to do the DMs," he said. "I got my son, he’s looking out for me. So every once in a while, I’ll throw something by him and he’ll give me his thoughts."
