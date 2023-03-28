The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Right Now: Viktor & Rolf, NuFace, Kiehl's and More
April is about to begin, so it’s time to breathe new life into your beauty routine. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.
We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like Viktor & Rolf, Kiehl's, SkinStore, and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on their beloved products.
If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this week. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal Mother's Day gifts that are sure to hit a high note for mom.
The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now
Viktor & Rolf's Friends and Family Sale is here and taking 20% off your entire purchase if you spend $120 or more. That means you can save on the beloved Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum until April 1.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.
Get the look of a professional blowout in the comfort of your own home when you use the T3 AireBrush Duo. The blow drying brush has two different attachments depending on the style you want: volume and bounce or sleek and straight.
Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage.
Until April 1, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is taking 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare and bath faves. Check out the daily beauty steals.
