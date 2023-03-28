Shopping

The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Right Now: Viktor & Rolf, NuFace, Kiehl's and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
viktor and rolf anya taylor joy
Viktor & Rolf

April is about to begin, so it’s time to breathe new life into your beauty routine. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like Viktor & Rolf, Kiehl's, SkinStore, and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on their beloved products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this week. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal Mother's Day gifts that are sure to hit a high note for mom.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf
Viktor & Rolf

Viktor & Rolf's Friends and Family Sale is here and taking 20% off your entire purchase if you spend $120 or more. That means you can save on the beloved Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum until April 1.

20% OFF VIKTOR & ROLF
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set
NuFace
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity ELE Attachment Set

The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.

$449$269
WITH CODE TOOL40
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
Laneige
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

$45$35
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore
SkinStore

Enjoy 15% off everyday beauty favorites and protect your skin all season long with the code SS15.

15% OFF SKINSTORE
WITH CODE SS15
T3 AireBrush Duo
T3 AireBrush Duo
SkinStore
T3 AireBrush Duo

Get the look of a professional blowout in the comfort of your own home when you use the T3 AireBrush Duo. The blow drying brush has two different attachments depending on the style you want: volume and bounce or sleek and straight. 

$190$114
WITH CODE TOOL40
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's
Kiehl's

Get 25% off bestselling skincare at Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale. Favorite skincare products include the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Ultra Facial Moisturizer, and Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream. 

25% OFF KIEHL'S
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Achieve at-home blowouts with this hot air brush featuring a slim handle, a small oval-shaped head, and an additional medium heat setting. The detachable design allows for even greater control and easier storage. 

$70$40
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora
Sephora

Get 50% off your favorite beauty during Sephora's Oh! Snap Sale. Every day until April 1, a handful of best-sellers will be majorly marked down.

50% OFF AT SEPHORA
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty

Until April 1, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is taking 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare and bath faves. Check out the daily beauty steals. 

50% OFF AT ULTA

RELATED CONTENT:

John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine

The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare

The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon