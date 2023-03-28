April is about to begin, so it’s time to breathe new life into your beauty routine. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like Viktor & Rolf, Kiehl's, SkinStore, and Ulta Beauty currently have deals to save on their beloved products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, fragrance, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this week. These beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices also make ideal Mother's Day gifts that are sure to hit a high note for mom.

The Best Beauty Sales and Deals to Shop Now

SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Enjoy 15% off everyday beauty favorites and protect your skin all season long with the code SS15. 15% OFF SKINSTORE WITH CODE SS15 Shop Now

T3 AireBrush Duo SkinStore T3 AireBrush Duo Get the look of a professional blowout in the comfort of your own home when you use the T3 AireBrush Duo. The blow drying brush has two different attachments depending on the style you want: volume and bounce or sleek and straight. $190 $114 WITH CODE TOOL40 Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Get 25% off bestselling skincare at Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale. Favorite skincare products include the Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil, Ultra Facial Moisturizer, and Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream. 25% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Get 50% off your favorite beauty during Sephora's Oh! Snap Sale. Every day until April 1, a handful of best-sellers will be majorly marked down. 50% OFF AT SEPHORA Shop Now

Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Ulta Beauty Until April 1, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is taking 50% off makeup, skincare, haircare and bath faves. Check out the daily beauty steals. 50% OFF AT ULTA Shop Now

