The 10 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales 2021 Worth Shopping Now
With both Black Friday and Christmas being right around the corner, we'd argue that it's never too early to jump in on the savings of the upcoming holiday shopping season -- especially if they come in the form of early Black Friday beauty sales.
If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this fall or get a head start on your holiday shopping, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Murad's moisturizer sale and SkinStore's Face Mask event to Sephora's massive Black Friday Holiday Savings event and Soko Glam's can't-miss discounts on their entire site, the deals are truly endless.
And whether you're in the market for a more autumn-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of early Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now -- and even better, at discounted prices too.
Ahead, peruse through the best early Black Friday beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best luxury beauty products available at Amazon's Black Friday sale -- including Kyle Richards' under eye patches and Sophie Turner's detox gel face mask.
