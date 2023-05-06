Shopping

The 10 Best Digital Picture Frames for Displaying Your Favorite Memories

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Digital Picture Frames
Aura Frames

Given the sheer number of photos we snap a day, you probably have more than one favorite memory you want to showcase in your home. When it comes to printing these pictures though, it can be hard to choose just one. Enter: digital picture frames. Unlike conventional photos, the best digital picture frames can display numerous images with the high resolution and sharp colors they deserve.

Created to give your most cherished memories a permanent place to live, digital photo frames connect to your Wi-Fi network and then showcase photos you've uploaded using a compatible app or email. Some even let you share your photos with a loved one from a distance, making them ideal Mother's Day and graduation gifts

When digital picture frames first became available, they were bulky and had minimal styles to choose from. Now there is a wide range of designs with different frame colors, sizes to best match your home decor and personal style. Smarter features also include the support for video playback, letting you display short video clips too. 

We've rounded up the 10 best digital picture frames of 2023 that make it easier to display your favorite photos. From childhood memories and wedding portraits to sentimental photos with friends, each of these options is the gift that keeps on giving.

Aura Smith Frame in Rose Gold
Aura Smith Frame in Rose Gold
Amazon
Aura Smith Frame in Rose Gold

Offered in rose gold or black, this digital picture frame can be set up in only a few minutes. You can also have friends and family send photos to your frame wherever they are.

$399$349
Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame
Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Cozyla 10.1” WiFi Smart Digital Picture Frame

This modern frame comes with unlimited storage so you can add endless photos.

$180$110
Kodak 10-Inch Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame
Kodak 10-Inch Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Kodak 10-Inch Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame

We love the unique design of this digital picture frame from Kodak with a wooden base and pink case.

$130
Skyzoo Frame 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Skyzoo Frame 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Skyzoo Frame 10.1'' Digital Picture Frame

You can't go wrong with the classic wooden frame. Right now you can save $30 on this discounted digital frame using the online coupon. 

$80$50
WITH COUPON
Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Frame
Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Frame
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Frame

Connect a pair of these frames and when you touch it, the background light will change colors so your friend or family who owns the other frame will know you're thinking of them. 

$125
Humblestead 32GB WiFi Smart Frame
Humblestead 32GB WiFi Smart Frame
Amazon
Humblestead 32GB WiFi Smart Frame

If you're looking for an elegant frame, consider this sophisticated black frame from Humblestead.

$200$130
Skylight Frame 10 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Skylight Frame 10 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Amazon
Skylight Frame 10 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

You'd never know this picture frame was a digital frame until you see the photos change before your eyes.

$169$140
NexFoto 14-Inch 3K Digital Picture Frame
NexFoto 14-Inch 3K Digital Picture Frame
Wayfair
NexFoto 14-Inch 3K Digital Picture Frame

Over a foot long, you'll be able to see all your photos from across the room in this large digital frame.

$250
Canupdog WiFi Digital Photo Frame
Canupdog WiFi Digital Photo Frame
Amazon
Canupdog WiFi Digital Photo Frame

Add a gold accent to your home with this metallic digital frame. Now's the time to buy as it's discounted by almost 50% and comes with a $30 off coupon.

$160$55
WITH COUPON
Frameo Digital Photo Frame
Frameo Digital Photo Frame
Amazon
Frameo Digital Photo Frame

It's common to take photos vertically because of how we hold our phones, making this frame that can switch from portrait to landscape a good choice. 

$100$90
WITH COUPON

RELATED CONTENT:

23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2023

The Hottest Gifts for Men

The Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

24 Home Decor Finds to Help Bring the Outdoors In

The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More

The 25 Best Mother’s Day Sales and Deals to Shop This Week

Warm Up to Summer: Shop the Best Early Memorial Day Deals