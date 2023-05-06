Given the sheer number of photos we snap a day, you probably have more than one favorite memory you want to showcase in your home. When it comes to printing these pictures though, it can be hard to choose just one. Enter: digital picture frames. Unlike conventional photos, the best digital picture frames can display numerous images with the high resolution and sharp colors they deserve.

Created to give your most cherished memories a permanent place to live, digital photo frames connect to your Wi-Fi network and then showcase photos you've uploaded using a compatible app or email. Some even let you share your photos with a loved one from a distance, making them ideal Mother's Day and graduation gifts.

When digital picture frames first became available, they were bulky and had minimal styles to choose from. Now there is a wide range of designs with different frame colors, sizes to best match your home decor and personal style. Smarter features also include the support for video playback, letting you display short video clips too.

We've rounded up the 10 best digital picture frames of 2023 that make it easier to display your favorite photos. From childhood memories and wedding portraits to sentimental photos with friends, each of these options is the gift that keeps on giving.

Frameo Digital Photo Frame

It's common to take photos vertically because of how we hold our phones, making this frame that can switch from portrait to landscape a good choice.

