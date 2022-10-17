The 10 Best Halloween Squishmallows for 2022 You'll Get In Time: Where to Buy the Hauntingly Cute Toys
Halloween Squishmallows have arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, many of them are already sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.
With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection.
Ahead of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows are available in a Sanderson Sisters trio. Featuring Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, each Squishmallow has its own style and personality that's sure to put a spell on you.
Add Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson to your Squishmallow collection just in time for the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.
Right now, you can find all of the best Halloween Squishmallows at Walmart and Amazon. Below, shop the festive Halloween gifts that'll arrive just in time for October 31.
Just in time for Halloween, the Minnie Mouse Witch makes a great gift for kids who love stuffed animals - and Disney!
This 16" snuggly jack-o-lantern is the perfect autumn pal.
Squishmallows have been locked up in coffins for centuries, but this one comes to life for Halloween.
Meet Winston the Owl — an exclusive squishmallow that is ready for Halloween in his mummy costume.
On Halloween night, Drake the VampireDrake is here to take your blood.
Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own.
For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters.
Not only this Squishmallow toy is cute wearing a Dracula costume, but it's also Mickey Mouse.
Take a trip down to Halloween Town with this Squishmallows Jack Skellington.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now
The Best Halloween Costumes for Women That'll Arrive Just in Time: Hocus Pocus, She-Hulk, and More
Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good: Stranger Things, Top Gun, Squid Game and More
The Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022
The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022
Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good
The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone
Kate Hudson's Spooky Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock for Halloween
BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good
Colourpop’s Latest Harry Potter Collab Is Just in Time for Halloween
Shop Our Favorite Styles from Free People’s New Fall Collection
22 Best Fall Candles to Welcome Autumn and Warm Up Your Home
Walmart Deals: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More