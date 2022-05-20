The 10 Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend: Peter Thomas Roth, EltaMD, NuFace and More
Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. We have to be honest with you — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, the Memorial Day beauty sales of 2022 are a perfect place to start.
From 20% off Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and Paula's Choice sitewide deals to Peter Thomas Roth's 60% off essentials, these early Memorial Day beauty sales are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. We even found discounts on NuFace's anti-aging facial toning devices. And whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales below.
Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now
Use code MEMORIALDAY to take up to 60% off select Peter Thomas Roth essentials like Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum and Un-Wrinkle Night Cream.
During Avéne's Spring Friends & Family Event, you can take 25% off any purchase of $60+, including French skincare favorites loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, and Irina Shayk.
Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty is 20% off at Ulta until May 22. Each product uses natural ingredients and forward-thinking formulas to nurture, protect and moisturize the skin.
Available in a groundbreaking 50 shades, this long-lasting foundation will have you looking fresh all day long. Made with a unique blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, it's made for every skin type, giving you a natural finish that still looks like you.
Get 40% off NuFACE's handheld body toning device that balances and smooths your complexion to reduce the appearance of dimpling and uneven texture. The device comes with a hydrating gel primer to keep moisture levels boosted for skin that glows all over.
Save 40% on NuFace's line smoothing device that instantly smooths the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead with gentle microcurrent.
Take 20% off sitewide at Paula's Choice and say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. Use the exclusive code PAULASCHOICE at checkout.
Shop Ulta's annual Gorgeous Hair Event for products to style and treat your unique hair needs — at up to 50% off.
If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber.
NARS products from blushes to highlighters and eyeshadows are 30% off with the brand's limited time deals.
Take 25% off top-selling brands like Elizabeth Arden, Colorscience, and Obagi at SkinStore's Spring Sale.
