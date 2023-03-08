Shopping

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week: Murad, Augustinus Bader, EltaMD and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals
Murad

Spring hasn't quite sprung yet, but with less than two more weeks to go, there's no better time for a beauty routine refresh than now. While many of us are busy freshening up our spring wardrobes, transitioning our skin, hair, and makeup essentials for warmer-weather staples is equally important. The only thing we love more than spring finally springing is unreal beauty deals, of course.

We combed through the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening now to find everything actually worth shopping. Whether your thirst-quenching moisturizer needs replenishing or you’re waiting for that coveted serum with hyaluronic acid to finally go on sale, there are hoards of products to choose from beloved brands offering major discounts. Top-rated beauty brands like La Mer, Augustinus Bader, EltaMD, and Murad currently have deals to save on tried-and-true products.

If you're in the market for a skin plumping serum, nourishing hair products, or even an anti-aging eye cream, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best beauty sales and skincare deals happening this week. Get ahead of the new season by taking advantage of the following beauty must-haves at incredibly low prices.

The Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad
Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

This month, Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off with the code 25OFFTWC. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity on contact.

$79$59
WITH CODE 25OFFTWC
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Dermstore
EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD's best-selling, fragrance-free sunscreen features sodium hyaluronate which helps to nourish the skin with an even stronger moisture barrier. 

$41$33
WITH CODE REFRESH
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Dermstore
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), which has been optimized for skin cell renewal, the ingredient soak into your skin creating an optimal environment for repair and renewal.

$290$247
WITH CODE REFRESH
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $380$90
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
    Laneige
    Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

    Hyaluronic acid is already beloved for its hydrating power, and Laneige takes it to the next level with a unique fermentation process combined with an algae-derived moisturizer for deeper, longer-lasting hydration.

    $45$35
    RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
    RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner
    Dermstore
    RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

    RevitaLash's award-winning lash conditioner helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. Apply daily on the lash line for healthier-looking, longer and stronger eyelashes. 

    $100$80
    WITH THE CODE REFRESH
    Dermstore
    Dermstore
    Dermstore
    Dermstore

    Refresh your routine for spring with Dermstore's huge Beauty Refresh Sale. Use code REFRESH to take up to 20% off over 6,000 products until March 10.

    UP TO 20% OFF
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
    BHA Liquid Exfoliant
    Paula's Choice
    Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

    The brand's most popular product is a best-seller for a reason. The leave-on exfoliant is composed of salicylic acid ingredients, which work to unclog pores and even out the skin tone.

    $34$29
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
    Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
    Kate Somerville
    Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

    Remove oil, dirt and other lingering impurities at the source with Kate Somerville's gentle daily cleanser — crafted for all skin types.

    $44$35
    WITH CODE REFRESH
    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
    Walmart
    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

    Give lips the perfect pout with this TikTok favorite, nourishing berry-flavored overnight mask.

    $22$17

    RELATED CONTENT:

    John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

    Spring Into the New Season with These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

    Shop The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

    Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

    Get 20% Off Kate Somerville Products for Your Spring Skincare Routine

    The 11 Best Neck Creams, Serums and Treatments for Firmer Skin in 2023

    Refresh Your Skincare and Haircare for Spring with Dermstore's Sale

    Save on Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Luxury Skincare

    The Best Deals on Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop at Amazon