The 12 Best Halloween Squishmallows for 2022: Where to Buy the Hauntingly Cute Toys

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween Squishmallows have arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, it’s only a matter of time until they’re sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection. 

Ahead of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows are available in a Sanderson Sisters trio. Featuring Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, each Squishmallow has its own style and personality that's sure to put a spell on you.

Hocus Pocus Squishmallow Witches
Hocus Pocus Squishmallow Witches
Walmart
Hocus Pocus Squishmallow Witches

Add Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson to your Squishmallow collection just in time for the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2

$100$63 AT WALMART
$90 AT AMAZON

Right now, you can find all of the best Halloween Squishmallows at Walmart and Amazon. Below, shop the festive Halloween gifts before October 31. 

Squishmallows Minnie Mouse Witch
Squishmallows Minnie Mouse Witch
Amazon
Squishmallows Minnie Mouse Witch

Just in time for Halloween, the Minnie Mouse Witch makes a great gift for kids who love stuffed animals - and Disney!

$25
Halloween Paige the Pumpkin Squishmallow
Halloween Paige the Pumpkin Squishmallow
Walmart
Halloween Paige the Pumpkin Squishmallow

This 16" snuggly jack-o-lantern is the perfect autumn pal. 

$45
Squishmallows Winston The Mummy Owl
Squishmallows 8" Winston The Mummy Owl
Amazon
Squishmallows Winston The Mummy Owl

Meet Winston the Owl — an exclusive squishmallow that is ready for Halloween in his mummy costume.

$25
Squishmallows Cat
Squishmallows Cat
Walmart
Squishmallows Cat

There is something unusual about this cat. It is a unicorn. The spooky season is upon us, and it's here to play. 

$26
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton
Walmart
Squishmallow Stix the Black and Gold Skeleton

The perfect look for fright night, Stix's costume keeps the Halloween spirit alive 365 days a year.

$70
Squishmallow Delfina
Squishmallow Delfina
Walmart
Squishmallow Delfina

For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters. 

$50
Squishmallows Major the Mummy
Squishmallows Major the Mummy
Walmart
Squishmallows Major the Mummy

Squishmallows have been locked up in coffins for centuries, but this one comes to life for Halloween. 

$25
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse
Walmart
Squishmallows Mickey Mouse

Not only this Squishmallow toy is cute wearing a Dracula costume, but it's also Mickey Mouse. 

$45
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire
Walmart
Squishmallow Drake The Vampire

On Halloween night, Drake the VampireDrake is here to take your blood.

$35$30
Squishmallow Sally
Squishmallow Sally
Walmart
Squishmallow Sally

Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own.

$39
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington
Walmart
Squishmallows Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington

Take a trip down to Halloween Town with this Squishmallows Jack Skellington.

$57$49

