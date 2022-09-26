Halloween Squishmallows have arrived for 2022 and given their huge popularity, it’s only a matter of time until they’re sold out. If you are new to the #SquishSquad, they're the ridiculously squishy, cuddly stuffed animals that are everywhere right now. The round, plush toys were first introduced in 2017, exploded in popularity on TikTok, and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment.

With Halloween around the corner, Squishmallows make for the cutest cuddly friends during the spook season. This Halloween, match with your squad as vampires, witches, pumpkin heads, skeletons, and mummies. Whether you prefer to stay inside and binge watch scary movies or go out and scare trick-or-treats, your favorite Squishmallow squad member can tag along during the festivities. Halloween will be a lot more exciting this year with the new Halloween Squishmallow collection.

Ahead of the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere, Hocus Pocus Squishmallows are available in a Sanderson Sisters trio. Featuring Winnie, Mary and Sarah Sanderson, each Squishmallow has its own style and personality that's sure to put a spell on you.

Right now, you can find all of the best Halloween Squishmallows at Walmart and Amazon. Below, shop the festive Halloween gifts before October 31.

Squishmallows Cat Walmart Squishmallows Cat There is something unusual about this cat. It is a unicorn. The spooky season is upon us, and it's here to play. $26 Buy Now

Squishmallow Delfina Walmart Squishmallow Delfina For Delfina, Halloween is the day of the dead. Her spooky holiday has brought her out to haunt trick-or-treaters. $50 Buy Now

Squishmallow Sally Walmart Squishmallow Sally Sally, the Squishmallow from Nightmare Before Christmas, has a style and personality of its own. $39 Buy Now

