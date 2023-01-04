The 12 Best Weighted Blankets for Hibernating in Cozy Comfort This Winter Season
Snuggling up with a blanket is peak comfort during the cozy winter season when you want warmth and relaxation throughout the chilly nights. But for those of us who aren't the best sleepers, blankets are just something to get tangled up in while tossing and turning all night. For restless sleepers (and those who just like feeling snug as a bug), weighted blankets are the key to better night's sleep, especially in the winter when nights are longer.
Weighted blankets, per the name, are much heavier blanket than your traditional blanket. This added heft, sometimes 25 pounds or more, provides pressure therapy where the heaviness of the blanket calms your body's system and mimics the feeling of being hugged or cocooned. This sensation helps many people get a better night's rest, but weighted blankets are said to also help ease anxiety. So when it comes to improving your sleep, you might not know where to start, but we suggest starting with a comforting weighted blanket.
A good night's sleep can help improve your concentration and overall function throughout the day. Treating yourself to a new weighted blanket or any other sleep essential that help you sleep through the night is a smart move. Ahead, shop our selection of the best weighted blankets perfect for getting a good night's rest, so you can hibernate peacefully this winter.
All four shades of this weighted blanket by Casper are currently $70 off. It also comes with breathable fabric so you won't get too hot while sleeping.
According to Gravity's website they've done a sleep study on 1,000 people to test their weighted blanket and 76% of the participants reported falling asleep faster. They also claim 72% reported a more restful night's sleep.
The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night.
For the hot sleepers, go with this cooling blanket to keep you comfortable all night. It disperses heat and increases air flow so well that it's cool to the touch.
This super-soft weighted blanket by Brooklinen is sure to ease your worries as you drift off to sleep. The interior is filled with glass beads which are better for the environment.
Gravity's well known for their core-weighted blanket, and this fur-weighted blanket using the same technology is like a giant cozy hug.
Coming in two weight options, pick whether you prefer a 12 lbs. or 18 lbs. blanket when adding it to your cart. This super soft and luxurious weighted blanket also comes in ivory, black, or grey.
This weighted blanket is disguised as a chunky blanket knit with oversized yarn made from organic cotton that you'll love to put on display.
While UnHide's blankets are known for being super-cozy, this particular Marshmallow style is made of 90% recycled materials — so customers get all of the comfort and none of the guilt.
One of the best features of this weighted blanket is it has a removable cover for easy washing. It's also filled with amethyst and quartz which are said to have naturally soothing elements.
If you want to try a weighted blanket without splurging too much, this find from Nordstrom Rack is a great deal as it's discounted by 68%. It's also highly reviewed with a 4.9 out of 5 stars rating.
With sherpa fleece lining on one side and a fun print on the other, this 15 lbs. weighted blanket is plush and stylish.
RELATED CONTENT:
New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Fit, Healthy and Organized in 2023
Save Up to $600 on Mattresses During Casper's New Year's Sale
Save 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas for a Cozy Winter With This Exclusive Code
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
15 Relaxing Gift Ideas for Making the Holidays a Little Less Stressful
The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter
25 Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep
The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now
Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Discount Code
The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep