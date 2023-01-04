Snuggling up with a blanket is peak comfort during the cozy winter season when you want warmth and relaxation throughout the chilly nights. But for those of us who aren't the best sleepers, blankets are just something to get tangled up in while tossing and turning all night. For restless sleepers (and those who just like feeling snug as a bug), weighted blankets are the key to better night's sleep, especially in the winter when nights are longer.

Weighted blankets, per the name, are much heavier blanket than your traditional blanket. This added heft, sometimes 25 pounds or more, provides pressure therapy where the heaviness of the blanket calms your body's system and mimics the feeling of being hugged or cocooned. This sensation helps many people get a better night's rest, but weighted blankets are said to also help ease anxiety. So when it comes to improving your sleep, you might not know where to start, but we suggest starting with a comforting weighted blanket.

A good night's sleep can help improve your concentration and overall function throughout the day. Treating yourself to a new weighted blanket or any other sleep essential that help you sleep through the night is a smart move. Ahead, shop our selection of the best weighted blankets perfect for getting a good night's rest, so you can hibernate peacefully this winter.

Casper Weighted Blanket Casper Casper Weighted Blanket All four shades of this weighted blanket by Casper are currently $70 off. It also comes with breathable fabric so you won't get too hot while sleeping. $169 $99 Buy Now

Gravity Weighted Blanket Gravity Gravity Weighted Blanket According to Gravity's website they've done a sleep study on 1,000 people to test their weighted blanket and 76% of the participants reported falling asleep faster. They also claim 72% reported a more restful night's sleep. $250 Buy Now

nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket nuzzie nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket The knit-weave of the nuzzie blanket allows better distribution of weight compared to some beaded weighted blankets. But another benefit to a knit-weighted blanket is increased air flow throughout the night. $169 Shop Now

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket Brooklinen Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket This super-soft weighted blanket by Brooklinen is sure to ease your worries as you drift off to sleep. The interior is filled with glass beads which are better for the environment. $169 Buy Now

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper This weighted blanket is disguised as a chunky blanket knit with oversized yarn made from organic cotton that you'll love to put on display. $249 Buy Now

UnHide Marshmallow Blanket UnHide UnHide Marshmallow Blanket While UnHide's blankets are known for being super-cozy, this particular Marshmallow style is made of 90% recycled materials — so customers get all of the comfort and none of the guilt. $219 Buy Now

