With early Black Friday deals here, it's a great time to save on vacuums. We've rounded up the biggest savings on cordless models.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and right now, you can save on top-rated cordless vacuum cleaners with Amazon's early Black Friday deals. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of deals you can shop. The retailer is kicking off huge discounts on a wide array of appliances in anticipation of the upcoming holiday shopping season, including vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Early deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals at Amazon available ahead of Black Friday. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
The Best Early Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Shark Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum
For powerful pet hair pickup, this upright vacuum cleaner has a self-cleaning brushroll with no hair wrap. The HEPA filtration and anti-allergen complete of this cordless stick vacuum seal captures and traps dust, allergens, dander, and more from your rugs and hard floors.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A cordless vacuum that rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
Bissell ICONpet Turbo Vacuum
Bissell's ICONpet Turbo Vacuum is one of the fastest and easiest ways to clean as it features a high-performance digital motor, 25V lithium-ion battery, tangle-free brush roll, and LED lights to help you see pet hair in dark places.
Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum features a powerful suction for deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets, making it ideal for pet owners. Plus, the vacuum features CleanTouch technology for hands-off debris disposal.
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Tineco Pure ONE X Tango Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with Loop Smart Sensor technology, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power to ensure efficient cleaning.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap.
SAMSUNG Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The 6-pound lightweight design makes cleaning easy. Easily maneuver to vacuum stairs, under sofas and all the hard-to-reach places. Also with a 180-degree swivel head, the vacuum can change direction effortlessly.
Bissell 1984 Air Ram Cordless Vacuum
This ultra-lightweight cordless vacuum weighs in at under 8 pounds, boasts a battery life of 40 minutes, and has a low to the ground base with a flexible handle that helps clean deep underneath your couch, bed or anywhere else pet fur might be gathering.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
Tineco Pure ONE S15
With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.
