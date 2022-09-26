The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Order Now for Holiday Gifts Before They Sell Out
Sure, it's September, but now is the best time to shop for beauty Advent calendars as these holiday gifts tend to sell out by the end of October. These high-anticipated early Christmas gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning for the month. Count down to Christmas and Hanukkah in style with a beauty Advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand like Charlotte Tilbury, Olive and June, Kylie Cosmetics, and more. It's never too early to get your gifting done before these limited-edition advent calendars become elusive.
Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get in the holiday spirit and open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with makeup and skincare treats like mascara, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
Because Advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already available ASAP. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life — or yourself, of course — one of the best beauty Advent calendars of 2022.
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever. The Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skincare essentials to help get you through the holiday season.
Kylie Cosmetics’ Nordstrom-exclusive Advent calendar includes 12 best-selling products wrapped up in one festive box. Start each day with a full-sized matte liquid lipstick, lip liner, liquid eyeliner, lip oil, and more of Kylie Jenner's favorites.
Have yourself a mani little Christmas. Celebrate 25 days of holiday magic with mini mani surprises. This calendar will arrive by the end of November and includes 7 mini polishes (Obvi, Besties, OJSM, HD, CV, GH, Obsessed), a top coat, 2 nail files, overnight hand treatment, nail strengthener, Tree Squoval short press-on nails, and more.
Celebrate 8 nights of Hanukkah magic with multiple manis. This super giveable and getable gift includes 6 mini polishes (OMG, Exclamation Point, BP, HD, Obsessed, XOXO) along with a top coat, overnight hand treatment, cuticle serum, buffer, stickers, Obvi oval medium press-on nails and more.
Founded by Millie Bobby Brown, clean beauty brand Florence by Mills' calendar is a 12-day set packed with best-sellers and some new limited-edition surprises. Products featured include Dreamy Dew moisturizer, self-reflecting highlighter stick, Oh Whale! lip balm, Be a VIP velvet liquid lipstick, Work It Pout plumping lip gloss, Clear the Way charcoal mask, Love U A Latte mask, Lip Mask Get Glossed lip gloss, depuffing cloud gel eye pads and What’s My Line? eyeliner.
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with the Dr. Barbara Sturm 24-day holiday countdown Advent Calendar. The box includes 24 of Dr. Sturm's best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes — including face, eye and lip products.
Gift 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. These travel-friendly makeup gifts come in a one-of-a kind keepsake box.
Make the run-up to Christmas more exciting than ever with a 24-door advent calendar. Behind each door, there is a Friends-themed beauty product that Rachel would approve of.
Serve festively fierce attitude this season with 24 cult-favorite professional makeup tools. You can mix and match your favorite powders and lip products to create a variety of looks.
Give the gift of clean, hydrated, healthy and firmer skin. Perricone MD's 12-day set includes cleansers, toners, moisturizer, neck cream, and Eyelid Lift Serum.
Unbox 24 days of delights and start every day with travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics. This Advent calendar included nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
This Lookfantastic Advent Calendar will take you to Christmas with 25 products. The box includes must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and 21 more well-rounded surprises.
Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop beauty advent calendar: bath bubbles, body butter, and sheet masks galore.
Gift 25 seriously good head-to-toe treats for keeping you or a loved one pampered all season. Everything from sheet masks to lip butter to moisturizer is included in this beauty Advent calendar.
The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 25 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products. It's on offer for $250 but it's worth over $800.
