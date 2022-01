We're already a few weeks into the new year, and if you're hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine in 2022, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. Now that holiday gifting is done, self-gifting can begin thanks to all the beauty sales happening now.

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this winter, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Soko Glam and Kiehl's Lunar New Year Sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Nordstrom's discounts on anti-aging wonders, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales.

Ahead, peruse through the best makeup sales and beauty deals going on right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look.

Soko Glam Soko Glam Soko Glam The K-Beauty retailer is celebrating the Year of the Tiger by offering up to 30% off its bestsellers. UP TO 30% OFF Shop Now

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Happy Lunar New Year! Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with 25% off Kiehl's. 25% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Urban Decay Urban Decay Urban Decay At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY Shop Now

ILIA ILIA ILIA Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. You can also get an additional 10% off your order if you sign up for the brand’s email list. UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA Shop Now

LookFantastic LookFantastic LookFantastic Use code LFBEAUTY15 for 15% off on over 12,000 beauty products. 20% OFF LOOKFANTASTIC Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Beauty Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this hydrating lip gloss stick that helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. 50% OFF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Shop Now

OLAY OLAY OLAY Take 10% off everything site-wide with code OLAY and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus free shipping is included with every order. 10% OFF AT OLAY Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. You can also save 20% when you buy any 2+ products together. 25% OFF KITS & SETS Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 60% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. UP TO 60% OFF AT NORDSTROM Shop Now

SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. SKINCARE REGIMENS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Nearly 300 beauty products are on sale at Sephora today. Get up to 50% off top skincare, plus free shipping with code FREESHIP. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

