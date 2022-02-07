The 15 Best Valentine's Day Beauty Deals and Skincare Sales to Shop This Week
As the temperatures drop, it is important to keep your skin moisturized and protected. If you've been hoping to stock up or step up your skincare or makeup routine, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there are plenty of promotions happening now to help you shop for yourself or for your mother, sister, Galentine, and special someone.
From Peter Thomas Roth's Valentine's BOGO Sale and SkinCeuticals' anti-aging value gift sets to Verishop's discounts on brands like Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm and GlamGlow, these deals are a great opportunity to treat your skin and makeup routine to some new products. And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales.
Ahead, peruse through the best makeup sales and beauty deals going on right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look.
