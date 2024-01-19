Elevate your beauty routine for 2024 with Walmart's deals on luxury makeup, skincare, hair care and perfume.
Walmart runs are usually for grabbing things like electronics, trash bags and dog toys. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?
We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Peter Thomas Roth, ELEMIS, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)
Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company. If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart has thoughtfully curated sections showcasing new arrivals and trending bestsellers in the beauty world. If you're like us and are already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal, simply start adding to cart.
Below are top picks for luxury beauty products currently available and on sale at Walmart.
Bare Minerals Original Loose Mineral Powder
The bareMinerals powder foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, controls oil and establishes a barrier against sun damage.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer
The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick
Keep your lips from chapping, cracking and overall dehydration with the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick. Plus, it has SPF 15 built into it to keep your lips protected from the sun.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
This eye shadow offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
This Burberry perfume combines fruity notes with a base of woodsy scents, making it a go-to for everyday wear.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours.
Kerastase Nutritive Hair Masque Magistral
Revitalize your hair with this deeply moisturizing mask designed to rejuvenate extremely dry strands and impart a long-lasting shine.
Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum
Almost like a good night's sleep in a bottle, this serum adds hydration to your routine.
Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check our top picks of the best makeup products to try in 2024 for a fresh look in the new year.
RELATED CONTENT: