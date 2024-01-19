Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Walmart Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products to Refresh Your Routine

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
walmart luxury beauty
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:57 AM PST, January 19, 2024

Elevate your beauty routine for 2024 with Walmart's deals on luxury makeup, skincare, hair care and perfume.

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing things like electronics, trash bags and dog toys. But did you know that you can now add La Mer face cream and Versace perfume to your Walmart shopping list?

We stumbled upon the mega retailer's dedicated Premium Beauty category, which is full of luxury skincare, hair and makeup products from a wide range of top brands — think Peter Thomas Roth, ELEMIS, Estée Lauder and Bobbi Brown — at supremely slashed prices. (That $380 La Mer moisturizer, for example, is deeply discounted.)

Shop Walmart Premium Beauty

Not just any item can get that coveted "Premium Beauty" tag. Qualifying products are either from a designer label, a boutique brand or an in-demand overseas company. If these high-end products are new territory for you, Walmart has thoughtfully curated sections showcasing new arrivals and trending bestsellers in the beauty world. If you're like us and are already familiar with these brand names and love a good deal, simply start adding to cart.

Below are top picks for luxury beauty products currently available and on sale at Walmart

Bare Minerals Original Loose Mineral Powder

Bare Minerals Original Loose Mineral Powder
Walmart

Bare Minerals Original Loose Mineral Powder

The bareMinerals powder foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, controls oil and establishes a barrier against sun damage.

$38 $21

Shop Now

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
Walmart

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.

$95 $34

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $52

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$260 $140

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $34

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer
Walmart

Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 50ML Moisturizer

The Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix Moisturizer excels in smoothing, firming and replenishing, making it a great choice suitable for all skin types. It diligently works overnight to help restore balance and encourage a radiant complexion.

$230 $120

Shop Now

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick
Walmart

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick

Keep your lips from chapping, cracking and overall dehydration with the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick. Plus, it has SPF 15 built into it to keep your lips protected from the sun.

$24 $14

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $48

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $40

Shop Now

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
Walmart

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

This eye shadow offering from Urban Decay’s iconic Naked lineup contains 12 amber-hued neutrals to mix and match.

$59 $30

Shop Now

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

 This Burberry perfume combines fruity notes with a base of woodsy scents, making it a go-to for everyday wear.

$98 $43

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This indulgent face mask contains hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 72 hours. 

$54 $32

Shop Now

Kerastase Nutritive Hair Masque Magistral

Kerastase Nutritive Hair Masque Magistral
Walmart

Kerastase Nutritive Hair Masque Magistral

Revitalize your hair with this deeply moisturizing mask designed to rejuvenate extremely dry strands and impart a long-lasting shine.

$53 $26

Shop Now

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum
Walmart

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Concentrate Serum

Almost like a good night's sleep in a bottle, this serum adds hydration to your routine. 

$105 $65

Shop Now

Looking for more beauty product inspiration? Check our top picks of the best makeup products to try in 2024 for a fresh look in the new year. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

Top Beauty Products for Teen Girls in 2024

Save Up to 50% on Mario Badescu's Winter Skincare Essentials at Ulta

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Mario Badescu's Winter Skincare Essentials at Ulta

Fenty Beauty Launches New Longwear Concealer in 50 Hydrating Shades

Beauty & Wellness

Fenty Beauty Launches New Longwear Concealer in 50 Hydrating Shades

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 60% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 60% Off Right Now

The 45 Best Walmart New Year Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Walmart New Year Deals to Shop Right Now

The Skincare Wand Charles Melton Used at the Golden Globes Is 30% Off

Beauty & Wellness

The Skincare Wand Charles Melton Used at the Golden Globes Is 30% Off

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Makeup and Beauty Products to Elevate Your Routine in 2024

First Aid Beauty Winter Sale: Save Up to 50% on Skincare Favorites

Beauty & Wellness

First Aid Beauty Winter Sale: Save Up to 50% on Skincare Favorites

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Upgrade Your Routine in 2024

Beauty & Wellness

8 TikTok-Approved Skincare Trends to Upgrade Your Routine in 2024

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Beauty Products Under $35 at Amazon: Laneige, Tatcha and More

Tags: