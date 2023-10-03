As the North would say: "Winter is coming."

While the fall chill is slowly creeping in right now, before we know it, winter will be here in full force. Preparing for a cold winter means staying warm while wearing the best winter coat for you.

If you've been wearing the same winter coat for the past few years, it might be time for an upgrade. Whether you want something heavily insulated to keep you warm on the most frigid days or a trendy trench coat that looks great indoors and outdoors, there are a variety of men's winter coats on the market to suit your needs. From popular puffer jackets to parkas that can hit the slopes to stylish wool coats and everything in between, there are all kinds of options around the web. However, finding the best men's outwear for winter 2023 can be like finding a needle in a haystack.

Luckily, we've done the work for you and searched far and wide for the best men's winter jackets. Don't let Jack Frost nip at your nose this upcoming season. Instead, shop our top men's outerwear picks below.

Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat Amazon Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat Try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water-resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps. $120 Shop Now

Alo Yoga Signature Overcoat Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Signature Overcoat The oversized, unisex style of Alo Yoga's Signature Overcoat is universally flattering for those who like a casual jacket that can handle layers underneath. $238 Shop Now

Marmot Fordham Jacket Amazon Marmot Fordham Jacket Take on the extreme cold with the Marmot Fordham Jacket, which has 700 fill-power-down to lock in body heat. $325 $246 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: