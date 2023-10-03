Stay warm and trendy in these best-selling men's winter coats from around the web.
As the North would say: "Winter is coming."
While the fall chill is slowly creeping in right now, before we know it, winter will be here in full force. Preparing for a cold winter means staying warm while wearing the best winter coat for you.
If you've been wearing the same winter coat for the past few years, it might be time for an upgrade. Whether you want something heavily insulated to keep you warm on the most frigid days or a trendy trench coat that looks great indoors and outdoors, there are a variety of men's winter coats on the market to suit your needs. From popular puffer jackets to parkas that can hit the slopes to stylish wool coats and everything in between, there are all kinds of options around the web. However, finding the best men's outwear for winter 2023 can be like finding a needle in a haystack.
Luckily, we've done the work for you and searched far and wide for the best men's winter jackets. Don't let Jack Frost nip at your nose this upcoming season. Instead, shop our top men's outerwear picks below.
Outdoor Research Stormcraft Down Parka
One reviewer said the Outdoor Research Stormcraft Down Parka was able to keep him warm on his Alaskan vacation, even in below-zero temps.
Canada Goose Crofton Puffer Jacket Black Label
If you're looking for the warmest winter jacket, look no further than Canada Goose, which offers major insulation.
L.L. Bean Men's Mountain Classic Down Hooded Jacket
Filled with down and lined with sherpa, this L.L. Bean parka will keep you comfy and cozy.
Eddie Bauer Men's Boundary Pass Down Parka
Using StormRepel DWR to shed moisture and 650 down fill, this Eddie Bauer Men's Boundary Pass Down Parka can withstand seriously cold days.
Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 Parka - Men's
This versatile coat from Patagonia can be worn as just the shell, as an insulated jacket or together for extra warmth.
Helly Hansen Mens Tromsoe Down Jacket
Keeping sustainability in mind, this waterproof, windproof and breathable coat from Helly Hansen uses synthetic insulation to keep you warm.
Marmot Men's Shadow Jacket
Available in a variety of colors, Marmot's Men's Shadow Jacket is heavily insulated to keep up with a day on the slopes.
Bonobos The Italian Wool Parka
Made with Italian wool, this finely crafted parka is water resistant and quilted for extra warmth.
Calvin Klein Men's Hooded Sherpa Lined Down Jacket
One reviewer said, "I wasn’t sure whether or not I would like this coat given that the hood does not detach. However, it's become my favorite coat for cold weather. It keeps me extremely warm on days when it is near freezing. I also love the hood because on days where I am walking my dogs it really keeps my head warm. Definitely recommend!"
Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Firm Duck Insulated Flannel-Lined Active Jacket
For work and play, there is nothing more classic than the durable and heavyweight Carhartt jacket.
Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat
Try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water-resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps.
The North Face 'McMurdo Parka I' Waterproof Goose Down Coat
Prepare yourself for the unpredictable in a cozy soft-shell jacket featuring an adjustable cinch-cord hem that traps the warmth inside. The removable faux-fur hood brim adds a trendy touch.
Alo Yoga Signature Overcoat
The oversized, unisex style of Alo Yoga's Signature Overcoat is universally flattering for those who like a casual jacket that can handle layers underneath.
J. Crew Ludlow Double-Breasted Topcoat
For a winter coat that works for professional and formal occasions, check out the classic cut J. Crew Ludlow Double-Breasted Topcoat with a herringbone pattern.
Arch Rock Double Wall Elite Hooded Jacket
Bright and bold, this waterproof jacket comes with a thermal-reflective lining to keep the cold out and warmth in.
BGSD Men Benjamin Wool Blend Classic Duffle Coat
Available in big and tall and regular sizes, the BGSD Benjamin Wool Blend Classic Duffle Coat has a quilted fill lining upgraded with interior pockets.
Marmot Fordham Jacket
Take on the extreme cold with the Marmot Fordham Jacket, which has 700 fill-power-down to lock in body heat.
Outdoor Research Men's Hemispheres GORE-TEX Jacket
Offering a windproof lining that still has breathability, Outdoor Research's jacket can take on harsh winter conditions.
