They'll be delighted to get these Apple products, UGGs and more this holiday season.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing. Festivities are right around the corner, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of checking all of your loved ones off of your gift list, allow us to help.
Two hundred dollars is a generous budget for a gift for your family member, significant other or any other loved one this holiday season. Amazon has some wishlist-worthy options available, some of which are still on sale after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon has great gift ideas in the electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories, fashion and more categories. ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best under $200. The at-home hairstylist in your life might love the T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush. Just about any cozy buddy could use the UGG Scuffette II Slippers, Plus, Apple AirPods are a fan-favorite stocking stuffer year after year.
Browse through our under-$200 holiday gift picks for him and her from Amazon below. There's no need to stress after adding these great picks to your cart.
UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy.
Tom Ford
See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile.
Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.
T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush
Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
These headphones' Ambient Aware technology allows you to walk busy streets with more awareness by increasing ambient sounds. At the same time, with TalkThru, music is lowered, and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray
This fan-favorite Versace scent comes in a cute "crystal" bottle. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, mahogany, amber, peony, lotus and magnolia.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
This handy Ninja air fryer offers five cooking programs: air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate.
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
De-puff, moisturize and energize the skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
TUMI Just In Case Duffel
Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
They'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature-controlled smart mug. The device connects to a phone app that can set the exact temperature for the perfect cup every time.
