The 18 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200: Tech, Beauty, Fashion and More Gift Ideas

friends exchanging christmas gifts
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 2:25 PM PST, December 11, 2023

They'll be delighted to get these Apple products, UGGs and more this holiday season.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing. Festivities are right around the corner, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of checking all of your loved ones off of your gift list, allow us to help.

Two hundred dollars is a generous budget for a gift for your family member, significant other or any other loved one this holiday season. Amazon has some wishlist-worthy options available, some of which are still on sale after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has great gift ideas in the electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories, fashion and more categories. ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best under $200. The at-home hairstylist in your life might love the T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush. Just about any cozy buddy could use the UGG Scuffette II Slippers, Plus, Apple AirPods are a fan-favorite stocking stuffer year after year.

Be sure to use your Amazon Prime membership while shopping for fast, free shipping. If you're not a member, get a week of Prime for only $1.99 right now to join the fun. 

Browse through our under-$200 holiday gift picks for him and her from Amazon below. There's no need to stress after adding these great picks to your cart. 

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Amazon

Tom Ford

See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004.

$140 $62

With Coupon

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

$171 $86

Shop Now

T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush

T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush
Amazon

T3 Airebrush Hair Dryer Brush

Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture.

$190 $142

Shop Now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

Brew better drinks than the coffee shop at home with the touch of a button. Nespresso's espresso machine can brew four different cup sizes.

$170 $127

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300 $160

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $110

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These headphones' Ambient Aware technology allows you to walk busy streets with more awareness by increasing ambient sounds. At the same time, with TalkThru, music is lowered, and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray

This fan-favorite Versace scent comes in a cute "crystal" bottle. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, mahogany, amber, peony, lotus and magnolia.

$88 $58

Shop Now

Theragun Mini

Theragun Mini
Amazon

Theragun Mini

Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

This handy Ninja air fryer offers five cooking programs: air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. 

$160 $100

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand
Amazon

Solawave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

De-puff, moisturize and energize the skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$169 $149

Shop Now

TUMI Just In Case Duffel

TUMI Just In Case Duffel
Amazon

TUMI Just In Case Duffel

Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $200

Shop Now

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Amazon

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

They'll never drink a lukewarm coffee again with this temperature-controlled smart mug. The device connects to a phone app that can set the exact temperature for the perfect cup every time. 

$130 $104

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

