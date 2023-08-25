With fall right around the corner, it’s time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to the Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is now overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through September 24.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to Revlon's popular hot air brush, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season.

With so many Labor Day sales and deals to scroll through these next couple weeks, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.

Walmart's Best Skincare Deals

La Mer The Eye Concentrate Walmart La Mer The Eye Concentrate For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles. $235 $62 Shop Now

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm Walmart Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals. $39 $30 Shop Now

Walmart's Best Hair Care Deals

Walmart's Best Makeup Deals

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint Walmart Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves. $19 $10 Shop Now

Walmart's Best Fragrance Deals

