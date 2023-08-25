Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event: Save On La Mer, Shark, Marc Jacobs and More

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
Getty

With fall right around the corner, it’s time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to the Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is now overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through September 24.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Sale

The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to Revlon's popular hot air brush, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season. 

With so many Labor Day sales and deals to scroll through these next couple weeks, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.

Walmart's Best Skincare Deals

La Mer Crème de la Mer
La Mer The Moisturizing Face Cream
Walmart
La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

    $130$55
    1 OZ.
    $380$74
    2 OZ.
    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
    Grapefruit Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
    Walmart
    Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

    Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.

    $22$18
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
    Walmart
    Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

    This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.

    $65$52
    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches 60 pcs.png
    Walmart
    Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

    These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

     

    $55$36
    La Mer The Eye Concentrate
    La Mer The Eye Concentrate, 0.5 oz
    Walmart
    La Mer The Eye Concentrate

    For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

    $235$62
    Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
    Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
    Walmart
    Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

    The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.

    $39$30

    Walmart's Best Hair Care Deals

    Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
    Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
    Walmart
    Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

    This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative for a college student, compared to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.

    $58$49
    Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
    Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
    Walmart
    Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

    Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.

    $179$149
    Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
    Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil
    Walmart
    Mielle Pomegranate & Honey Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner W Coco & Avocado Oil

    Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Mielle to your hair routine.

    $13$10
    KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
    KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
    Walmart
    KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

    This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.

    $37$26
    BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
    BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
    Walmart
    BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

    Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

    $140$100

    Walmart's Best Makeup Deals

    Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula
    Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula
    Walmart
    Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Eyelash Formula

    Achieve longer and fuller lashes within a matter of months using this revitalizing serum, designed to enhance both thickness and length.

    $68$40
    L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
    L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
    Walmart
    L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

    Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.

    $16$13
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
    Walmart
    Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

    When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.

    $19$10
    L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
    L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain
    Walmart
    L'Oreal Paris Rouge Signature Lightweight & High Pigment Matte Lip Stain

    Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.

    $12$5

    Walmart's Best Fragrance Deals

    Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
    Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray
    Walmart
    Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

    Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.

    $137$70
    Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
    Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
    Walmart
    Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

    Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.

    $105$50
    Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
    Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
    Walmart
    Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

    Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.

    $57$50
    Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
    Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
    Walmart
    Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

    A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.

    $45$32
    Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
    Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.3 Oz
    Walmart
    Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

    A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base. 

    $58$37

    The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

