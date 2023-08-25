The 20 Best Deals from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event: Save On La Mer, Shark, Marc Jacobs and More
With fall right around the corner, it’s time for a beauty supply refresh. Starting today, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to the Beauty Glow-Up Event. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is now overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands through September 24.
The Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event features over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across all areas of the retailer's beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to Revlon's popular hot air brush, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season.
With so many Labor Day sales and deals to scroll through these next couple weeks, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop from Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event. You'll find discounts on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.
Walmart's Best Skincare Deals
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.
This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.
These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.
Walmart's Best Hair Care Deals
This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative for a college student, compared to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.
Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.
Add this leave-in conditioner made for thick, curly hair by TikTok-loved brand Mielle to your hair routine.
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
Walmart's Best Makeup Deals
Achieve longer and fuller lashes within a matter of months using this revitalizing serum, designed to enhance both thickness and length.
Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.
When you want to go for a more natural look but still give your skin a little boost, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is formulated to help even your skin's tone and give it the hydration it craves.
Get that classic lip look with this lip stain from L'Oreal Paris, available in 9 colors.
Walmart's Best Fragrance Deals
Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.
Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.
A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT
The 40 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Before They're Gone: Laneige, Tatcha, Olaplex and More
Prime Day 2023 Editor's Picks: Deals We're Definitely Adding to Cart
Hailey Bieber & Drew Barrymore's Favorite Sunscreens Are on Rare Sale
The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now
Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals
Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know
Get More Than 75% Off La Mer's Famous Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Now
Shop Samsung's Black Friday-Level TV Deals — Now Up to $4,000 Off
Save On Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves for Prime Day
Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Prime Membership, Prime Music, Prime Gaming
The Best Last-Minute Prime Day Deals on Celeb-Loved Beauty Products
Treat Yourself to the Best Amazon Prime Day Candle Deals of 2023