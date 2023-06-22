Shopping

The 21 Best New Beauty Launches of Summer: Shop Fenty Beauty, Kosas, Kylie Cosmetics and More

By Lauren Gruber
Bella Hadid
Charlotte Tilbury

Summer is officially here and there are so many new beauty products to try this season. With hotter days on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routine — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. Luckily for you, we've tracked down the best new beauty to try out this summer.

Our favorite brands — Briogeo, Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this season with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a way to revive our heat-damaged hair, and Briogeo's new leave-in conditioner claims to repair split ends for stronger, healthier-looking tresses.

Planning on spending all summer in the sun? You'll need a good sunscreen, and First Aid Beauty's new launch has all the benefits of mineral sunscreen without clogging your pores. Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury is also adding to its repertoire with a matte liquid lipstick that won't weigh you down. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase before an upcoming vacation, TikTok-approved snif's latest launch citrus circus is a refreshing option.

Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products summer 2023 has to offer.

Best New Skincare Products of Summer 2023

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer
Sephora
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer

Soothe irritation and help restore your skin's barrier with Tower 28's hyaluronic and ceramide-infused daily moisturizer for sensitive skin.

$24
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
Sephora
Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub

Retexturize rough, bumpy skin and get a more even tone allover with Fenty Skin's AHA body scrub.

$36
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Pink Lemonade Swirl
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Pink Lemonade Swirl
Sephora
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Pink Lemonade Swirl

Everyone's favorite lip mask now comes in a delicious pink lemonade flavor.

$25
First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30
First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30
Sephora
First Aid Beauty Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30

A noncomedogenic mineral sunscreen that feels weightless on the skin with a satin finish.

$36
Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick
Sephora
Sephora
Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick

Part skincare and part makeup, this SPF 30 lip treatment comes in four buildable shades you'll want to apply over and over again. 

$24

Best New Makeup Products of Summer 2023

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm
Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm

Because you can never have too many moisturizing summer lippies, Kylie Cosmetics' jojoba oil-infused tinted balm comes in six stunning shades.

$18
Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Shiny Sheer Lipstick with Ceramides
Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Shiny Sheer Lipstick with Ceramides
Sephora
Kosas Wet Stick Moisturizing Shiny Sheer Lipstick with Ceramides

The perfect summer lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips.

$24
ILIA In Full Micro-Tip Eyebrow Pencil
ILIA In Full Micro-Tip Eyebrow Pencil
Sephora
ILIA In Full Micro-Tip Eyebrow Pencil

A tiny, ultra-precise tip allows you to create hairlike strokes that blend easily into your existing brows for a seamless look.

$24
MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil
MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil
Sephora
MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil

Makeup by Mario's newest blush doubles as skincare with a hydrating boost of plumping hyaluronic acid.

$30
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Achieve the signature Charlotte Tilbury airbrushed look with the brand's latest launch, a non-drying matte lipstick.

$35
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand
Ulta
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand

Get your glow on with e.l.f.'s new illuminating wand, available in champagne, rose quartz and gold.

$9

Best New Hair Products of Summer 2023

COLOR WOW Extra Strength Dream Coat
COLOR WOW Extra Strength Dream Coat
Amazon
COLOR WOW Extra Strength Dream Coat

COLOR WOW's Kim Kardashian-approved Dream Coat now comes in a stronger formula to fight frizz all summer long.

$32
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Split End Repair + Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Split End Repair + Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner
Sephora
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Split End Repair + Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner

This new leave-in product from Briogeo claims to repair split ends and restore dry, damaged hair with ceramides, argan, coconut and rosehip oils.

$29
amika Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Conditioner, 275ml
amika Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Conditioner, 275ml
Amazon
amika Mirrorball High Shine + Protect Antioxidant Conditioner, 275ml

Get the glossy, shampoo-ad hair of your dreams with amika's latest antioxidant-rich conditioner.

$26
Mielle Organics Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Shampoo
Mielle Organics Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Shampoo
Amazon
Mielle Organics Mango & Tulsi Nourishing Shampoo

Not only does this shampoo smell absolutely incredible, but it nourishes curly, wavy and coily hair with mango butter and tulsi leaves.

$17$15
Living Proof Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray
Living Proof Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray
Ulta
Living Proof Full Volume & Root-Lifting Spray

Revive limp, lifeless hair with living proof's root-lifting spray that features built-in heat protection.

$32

Best New Perfumes for Summer 2023

snif citrus circus
snif citrus circus
snif
snif citrus circus

Like an orange creamsicle on a hot summer day, this new fragrance is refreshing and nostalgic. White amber, cedar and ocean air balance juicy notes of grapefruit and lime zest.

$25-$65
Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau de Parfum
Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau de Parfum
Sephora
Maison Louis Marie No.13 Nouvelle Vague Eau de Parfum

Fig has become one of the most popular fragrance notes for summer 2023, and Maison Louis Marie's take on the scent transports you to the Mediterranean coast with Tuscan fig, coconut, citrus accord, tonka, and golden woods.

$32-$93
SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum
SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum
Sephora
SKYLAR Boardwalk Delight Eau de Parfum

Awaken your inner child with SKYLAR's grown-up take on a cotton candy fragrance for summer, rounded out by notes of vanilla and coconut milk.

$30-$90
Tom Ford Soleil de Feu
Tom Ford Soleil de Feu
Sephora
Tom Ford Soleil de Feu

The latest addition to Tom Ford's Soleil family evokes the powerful glow of summer sunsets with a burning blend of tuberose accord, warm ambers, and exotic sandalwood.

$180-$295
5 SENS Catch Feelings Eau de Parfum
5 SENS Catch Feelings Eau de Parfum
Sephora
5 SENS Catch Feelings Eau de Parfum

Meet your new favorite date night fragrance with swoon-worthy notes of Damascus rose, lychee, grapefruit and vetiver.

$65

