The 21 Best New Beauty Launches of Summer: Shop Fenty Beauty, Kosas, Kylie Cosmetics and More
Summer is officially here and there are so many new beauty products to try this season. With hotter days on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routine — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. Luckily for you, we've tracked down the best new beauty to try out this summer.
Our favorite brands — Briogeo, Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this season with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a way to revive our heat-damaged hair, and Briogeo's new leave-in conditioner claims to repair split ends for stronger, healthier-looking tresses.
Planning on spending all summer in the sun? You'll need a good sunscreen, and First Aid Beauty's new launch has all the benefits of mineral sunscreen without clogging your pores. Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury is also adding to its repertoire with a matte liquid lipstick that won't weigh you down. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase before an upcoming vacation, TikTok-approved snif's latest launch citrus circus is a refreshing option.
Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products summer 2023 has to offer.
Best New Skincare Products of Summer 2023
Soothe irritation and help restore your skin's barrier with Tower 28's hyaluronic and ceramide-infused daily moisturizer for sensitive skin.
Retexturize rough, bumpy skin and get a more even tone allover with Fenty Skin's AHA body scrub.
Everyone's favorite lip mask now comes in a delicious pink lemonade flavor.
A noncomedogenic mineral sunscreen that feels weightless on the skin with a satin finish.
Part skincare and part makeup, this SPF 30 lip treatment comes in four buildable shades you'll want to apply over and over again.
Best New Makeup Products of Summer 2023
Because you can never have too many moisturizing summer lippies, Kylie Cosmetics' jojoba oil-infused tinted balm comes in six stunning shades.
The perfect summer lip color offers a moisturizing wash of color infused with squalane and peptides for soft, kissable lips.
A tiny, ultra-precise tip allows you to create hairlike strokes that blend easily into your existing brows for a seamless look.
Makeup by Mario's newest blush doubles as skincare with a hydrating boost of plumping hyaluronic acid.
Achieve the signature Charlotte Tilbury airbrushed look with the brand's latest launch, a non-drying matte lipstick.
Get your glow on with e.l.f.'s new illuminating wand, available in champagne, rose quartz and gold.
Best New Hair Products of Summer 2023
COLOR WOW's Kim Kardashian-approved Dream Coat now comes in a stronger formula to fight frizz all summer long.
This new leave-in product from Briogeo claims to repair split ends and restore dry, damaged hair with ceramides, argan, coconut and rosehip oils.
Get the glossy, shampoo-ad hair of your dreams with amika's latest antioxidant-rich conditioner.
Not only does this shampoo smell absolutely incredible, but it nourishes curly, wavy and coily hair with mango butter and tulsi leaves.
Revive limp, lifeless hair with living proof's root-lifting spray that features built-in heat protection.
Best New Perfumes for Summer 2023
Like an orange creamsicle on a hot summer day, this new fragrance is refreshing and nostalgic. White amber, cedar and ocean air balance juicy notes of grapefruit and lime zest.
Fig has become one of the most popular fragrance notes for summer 2023, and Maison Louis Marie's take on the scent transports you to the Mediterranean coast with Tuscan fig, coconut, citrus accord, tonka, and golden woods.
Awaken your inner child with SKYLAR's grown-up take on a cotton candy fragrance for summer, rounded out by notes of vanilla and coconut milk.
The latest addition to Tom Ford's Soleil family evokes the powerful glow of summer sunsets with a burning blend of tuberose accord, warm ambers, and exotic sandalwood.
Meet your new favorite date night fragrance with swoon-worthy notes of Damascus rose, lychee, grapefruit and vetiver.
