Summer is officially here and there are so many new beauty products to try this season. With hotter days on the horizon, we're looking for innovative launches to freshen up our makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care routine — but not every new product is worth adding to your beauty regimen. Luckily for you, we've tracked down the best new beauty to try out this summer.

Our favorite brands — Briogeo, Kosas and Charlotte Tilbury, just to name a few — hit the ground running this season with a slew of exciting new products to try. We're always in the market for a way to revive our heat-damaged hair, and Briogeo's new leave-in conditioner claims to repair split ends for stronger, healthier-looking tresses.

Planning on spending all summer in the sun? You'll need a good sunscreen, and First Aid Beauty's new launch has all the benefits of mineral sunscreen without clogging your pores. Celeb favorite Charlotte Tilbury is also adding to its repertoire with a matte liquid lipstick that won't weigh you down. And if you're looking to make a last-minute fragrance purchase before an upcoming vacation, TikTok-approved snif's latest launch citrus circus is a refreshing option.

Below, shop the best new makeup, skincare, fragrance and haircare products summer 2023 has to offer.

Best New Skincare Products of Summer 2023

Best New Makeup Products of Summer 2023

Best New Hair Products of Summer 2023

Best New Perfumes for Summer 2023

snif citrus circus snif snif citrus circus Like an orange creamsicle on a hot summer day, this new fragrance is refreshing and nostalgic. White amber, cedar and ocean air balance juicy notes of grapefruit and lime zest. $25-$65 Shop Now

