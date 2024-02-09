Sales & Deals

The 22 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Winter Sale — Up to 50% Off SKIMS, Nike, UGG and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom Winter Sale
Getty Images
By Amy Lee
Updated: 2:23 PM PST, February 9, 2024

Get up to 50% off shoes, designer handbags, home and more at Nordstrom's Winter Sale.

With Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day right around the corner, sale season has returned! Today marks the start of Nordstrom's annual Winter Sale, which is slashing the prices on nearly 40,000 items. Now through Thursday, February 15, Nordstrom is taking up to 60% off top brands like SKIMS, Free People, Alo Yoga, Vuori and so many more.

Shop the Nordstrom Winter Sale

Whether you need a new designer handbag for spring, running shoes, or home decor to freshen up your space, the Nordstrom Winter Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year and it does not disappoint. You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on best-selling shoes like UGG Tasman slippers, On Cloud sneakers and Tory Burch Miller Cloud sandals.

There is still plenty of time to shop, but the incredible designer deals are always among the first to go. No matter what you have in store this weekend, now's the time to save big on the best fashion and home finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale. From the Nuna Rava convertible car seat to The North Face puffer jackets, shop all the best Nordstrom sale finds below.

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

Birkenstock Arizona Genuine Shearling Lined Slide Sandal

The classic Birkenstock slide sandal gets updated with plush genuine shearling for extra cushioning and moisture-wicking comfort.

$160 $120

Shop Now

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat
Nordstrom

Levi's Quilted Fleece Long Teddy Coat

Brave the cold weather with this teddy-like fleece coat, which comes equipped with interior and exterior pockets for easy storage.

$200 $130

Shop Now

On Cloud 5 Running Sneaker (Women)

On Cloud 5 Running Sneaker (Women)
Nordstrom

On Cloud 5 Running Sneaker (Women)

Runner-tech performance meets all-day comfort in these running shoes made with a flexible, lugged tread that grounds every step with reliable traction.

$140 $105

Shop Now

Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat
Nordstrom

Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

Keep baby safely strapped in with NUNA's car seat that can be used forward or back-facing.

$550 $375

Shop Now

The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Jacket

The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Jacket
Nordstrom

The North Face Hydrenalite Hooded Down Jacket

The North Face's slightly cropped puffer jacket is lightweight, warmed with 550-fill-power down and offers wet-weather protection.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom

Dr. Martens Audrick Platform Chelsea Boot

Step out in a platform Chelsea boot that will stand the test of time. Clean lines and simple detailing put all the focus on the sole of this stylish boot.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Nike InfinityRN 4 Running Shoe (Men)

Nike InfinityRN 4 Running Shoe (Men)
Nordstrom

Nike InfinityRN 4 Running Shoe (Men)

Nike's supercharged ReactX foam amps up the energy return in these running shoes that deliver a plush, smooth ride.

$170 $119

Shop Now

Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set
Nordstrom

Staub 4-Piece Ceramic Baking Dish Set

Made with superior ceramic, these Staub baking dishes distribute heat evenly and efficiently. This 4-piece set is at an incredible price point right now.

$220 $150

Shop Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Rectangular Sunglasses

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Rectangular Sunglasses
Nordstrom

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Rectangular Sunglasses

You're going to need a new set of shades to shield your eyes from the spring and summer sunshine ahead.

$221 $177

Shop Now

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Nordstrom

Marc Fisher Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot

These knee-high boots, featuring a pointed toe and a stiletto heel, can be worn year-round for a variety of occasions. 

$269 $107

Shop Now

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater
Nordstrom

Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater

Enjoy the cozy comfort of an oversized fit when you don this tunic-style cable stitch sweater.

$148 $89

Shop Now

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Whether you're running errands, going to the gym, or just relaxing on the couch, these lightweight joggers are designed for versatile wear.

$65 $39

Shop Now

Best UGG Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

UGG Classic Dipper Platform Boot

UGG Classic Dipper Platform Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Classic Dipper Platform Boot

Save 25% on UGG's sky-high platform boot boasting a cozy lining and a neoprene shaft for extra comfort.

$170 $128

Shop Now

UGG Bailey Button II Boot

UGG Bailey Button II Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Bailey Button II Boot

A new Treadlite by UGG sole offers supremely lightweight cushioning, flexibility and traction, while the soft, cozy lining feels and wears like genuine shearling.

$190 $114

Shop Now

UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot

UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Boot

Embrace the rain in this puddle-ready boot featuring a hardy rubber shell and flexible neoprene collar.

$80 $48

Shop Now

UGG Sunburst Mini Genuine Shearling Bootie

UGG Sunburst Mini Genuine Shearling Bootie
Nordstrom

UGG Sunburst Mini Genuine Shearling Bootie

We love the genuine shearling trim hinting at the coziness that lies inside this suede bootie.

$210 $126

Shop Now

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom

UGG Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

This timeless UGG boot is a supremely cozy cold-weather favorite.

$160 $96

Shop Now

Best SKIMS Deals at Nordstrom's Winter Sale

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs
Nordstrom

SKIMS Everyday Sculpt High-Waisted Briefs

These high-waisted briefs come with mid-compression and tummy control. They also have silicone grips so the top won't roll down. 

$36 $22

Shop Now

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
Nordstrom

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Select colors of the sleeveless and shaping bodysuit are currently discounted.

$60 $30

Shop Now

SKIMS Disco Pants

SKIMS Disco Pants
Nordstrom

SKIMS Disco Pants

Stretchy and shimmery, these high-waisted black pants will become your go-to for holiday parties. 

$98 $49

Shop Now

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress

This body-shaping slip dress from SKIMS is the perfect dress for lounging.

$78 $39

Shop Now

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress
Nordstrom

SKIMS Notch Collar Cotton Sleep Shirtdress

Comfortable, while still totally stylish, this short pajama shirtdress is made from 100% cotton.

$58 $30

Shop Now

