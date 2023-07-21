Sales & Deals

The 25 Best Deals at Amazon's Outlet Store: Save on Home Decor, Kitchenware, Clothing and Tech

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Outlet Store Deals
There are so many amazing deals on Amazon, but did you know that the retailer has a section called Amazon Outlet? The curated page features select markdowns and overstocks across categories, including home decor, kitchenwareclothing and electronics. 

The page is brimming with low prices you don't want to miss, and to ensure you score the best deals, ET has scoured the page to gather all of the best products from the Amazon Outlet Store. It's the perfect place to shop and there are tons of Prime Day and Black Friday-level deals that you won't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a new blender to whip up fresh smoothies, bedding to keep cozy at night or wireless headphones to enjoy music on the go, Amazon's Outlet is offering deep discounts on many categories and you can save right now.

Ahead, shop our favorite picks from the Amazon Outlet Store.

Best Amazon Outlet Home Deals

Cathay Home Comforter Set
Cathay Home Comforter Set
Amazon
Cathay Home Comforter Set

Looking to upgrade your bedding this summer? The Cathay Home Comforter Set features a micromink texture and reverses to a soft Sherpa back to keep you cozy and comfortable all night.

$85$45
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror
Amazon
NeuType 32 inch Round Mirror

This sleek round mirror adds the perfect simple touch to any space in your home. 

$80$68
YIOU Air Purifier
YIOU Air Purifier for Home
Amazon
YIOU Air Purifier

The YIOU Air Purifier is designed with a 3-stage enhanced filtration system and allows you to cool up to 269 square feet.

$58$51
Softlife Rug for Bedroom
Softlife Rug for Bedroom
Amazon
Softlife Rug for Bedroom

This super-soft area rug will warm up any space — bedrooms, living rooms, home offices and more. 

$30$18
WITH COUPON
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
Linenspa 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Experience personalized comfort with this gel-infused memory foam mattress topper that conform to your curves for a cozy sleep. Whether you pair it with a mattress topper cover or order it alone, this CertiPUR certified topper revitalizes your mattress, extends its lifespan, and guarantees high-quality rest.

$155$105
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows
Amazon
Phantoscope Pack of 2 Velvet Decorative Throw Pillows

These silky throw pillow covers come in 30 different colorways to match any style.

$18$14
WITH COUPON

Best Amazon Outlet Kitchen Deals

Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook
Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook
Amazon
Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook

The Aroma Housewares Rice & Grain Cooker Slow Cook allows you to cook steamed veggies, white rice, brown rice, oatmeal and risotto all with one appliance. 

$40$34
BBG Airtight Food Storage Container
BBG Airtight Food Storage Container
Amazon
BBG Airtight Food Storage Container

You'll love this pantry storage set. Food will stay fresh and dry in these storage containers.

$30$20
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo
Amazon
Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo

The Oster Blender and Food Processor Combo is designed with Dual Direction Blade Technology to power through tough ingredients and prevent jamming.

$140$126
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener
Amazon
Farberware Pro 2 Can Opener

Your kitchen cabinet is not complete without having a can opener. 

$13$11
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster
Amazon
BELLA 4 Slice Toaster

Elevate your breakfast game with the BELLA 4 Slice Toaster that features temperature control and 6 different browning options. 

$45$37
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan
Amazon
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan

You can make those bite size pancakes right in your home.

$29$21
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan
Amazon
T-fal Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan

Create delicious meals like a pro with this pan. Plus, this pan is 40% off! 

$60$36

Best Amazon Outlet Clothing Deals

adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker
adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Women's Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker

Find your running stride in style with the classically cool Adidas Runfalcon 3.0 Sneaker.

$65$47
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress
Amazon
ASTR The Label Women's Maritza Dress

This breezy ASTR The Label dress is perfect to pair with strappy sandals or block heels for an outdoor brunch or sunset dinner.

$138$94
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings
Amazon
HUE Women's Ultra Leggings

Whether you're working out or relaxing indoors, these super-soft cotton leggings are a wardrobe staple. 

$40$23
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top
Amazon
adidas Men's Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top

Adidas's classic 3-Stripe look down the sleeves and regular fit makes this jacket a sporty, versatile option to wear on cooler days. 

$55$36
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

These slippers have memory foam cushion that adds support to your feet. 

$29$11
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress
Amazon
Zattcas Women 2023 Summer Floral Long Dress

With various different colors to choose from, this floral maxi dress can be worn to summer brunches, dinner parties and more. 

$50$23
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants

These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for workouts or relaxing at home. 

$16$13

Best Amazon Outlet Tech Deals

ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds
ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds

The ANINUALE Wireless Earbuds feature a unique earhook design so you don't have to worry about them slipping off while you're on the go. 

$30$21
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker

Take your music to the beach or pool with the EDUPLINK Bluetooth Speaker and enjoy your favorite songs for up to 30 hours. 

$80$36
WITH COUPON
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit
Amazon
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit

Obsessed with Nintendo Switch? This kit has everything you need on-the-go. It comes with a carrying case, game cartridge case, thumb caps and screen protectors. 

$18$16
WITH COUPON
Zosi 4K PoE Add On Camera
ZOSI 4K PoE Add On Camera
Amazon
Zosi 4K PoE Add On Camera

If you're looking to invest in a security camera for your home, the Zosi 4K PoE Add-On Camera is designed to detect people, vehicles and other outdoor motion events. 

$80$56
JWSIT 120 inch Outdoor Projector Screen
JWSIT 120 inch Outdoor Projector Screen
Amazon
JWSIT 120 inch Outdoor Projector Screen

What's better than watching a movie under the summer stars? Now you can sit back, relax and enjoy your favorite movie with the JWSIT Outdoor Projector Screen. 

$19$14

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

