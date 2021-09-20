Shopping

The 27 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now -- Including Halloween Plushies

Squishmallows are having a moment -- and given how ridiculously cute they are, it's pretty easy to understand why. The round and plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into being the toy of the moment -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz, but even more adorable.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that shoppers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid, an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche) or just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which characters are most worth the investment.

To help you on your search, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are available to buy right now -- including Meemie the Waffle, Cameron the Cat and yes, even a Squishmallow Baby Yoda.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the 25 most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes

Squishmallow Halloween Bat Plush Toy
Squishmallow Halloween Bat Plush Toy
$13 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Pixar Mike Wazowski
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Pixar Mike Wazowski
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
$29 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 12" Emma The Baby Elephant
Squishmallow Plush 12" Emma The Baby Elephant
$42 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Lola The Unicorn
Squishmallow Plush 16" Lola The Unicorn
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 8" Stanley The Panda
Squishmallow Plush 8" Stanley The Panda
$28 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
$40 AT WALMART
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
$30 AT TARGET
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
$25 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
$45 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 12" Cameron the Cat
Squishmallow 12" Cameron the Cat
$41 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 8" Ricky The Clown Fish
Squishmallow Plush 8" Ricky The Clown Fish
$16 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 16" Anastasia The Axolotl
Squishmallow Plush 16" Anastasia The Axolotl
$48 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 8" Liv The Teal Leopard
Squishmallow Plush 8" Liv The Teal Leopard
$17 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
$40 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Stingray
Squishmallow Plush 16" Stingray
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
$33 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
$30 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
$50 AT AMAZON

