If you don't know what Squishmallows are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that shoppers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid, an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche) or just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which characters are most worth the investment.

To help you on your search for the right plush toy, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are available to buy right now -- including Meemie the Waffle, Squishmallow Baby Yoda.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes.

