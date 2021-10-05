Shopping

The 29 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now -- Including Halloween Plushies

By ETonline Staff
If you don't know what Squishmallows are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable.

Each plush animal is available in a variety of colors and sizes, and can range anywhere from $15 to $50 in price. But what makes Squishmallows so unique is the expansive selection of characters that shoppers can choose from. Each animal boasts its own name and thoughtful backstory -- plus, there's even versions of notable characters available like Winnie the Pooh, the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus and Hello Kitty, among others.

Whether you're a kid, an avid TikTok user (and a fan of the platform's "SquishTok" niche) or just a college student looking to add some life to your dorm room, you'll find that Squishmallows are truly a toy for everyone.

With more than 800 different Squishmallow characters available on the market though, it can be pretty overwhelming trying to determine which characters are most worth the investment.

To help you on your search for the right plush toy, the ET Style team has rounded up some of the most adorable and quirky Squishmallows that are available to buy right now -- including Meemie the Waffle, Squishmallow Baby Yoda.

Below, check out ET Style's picks for the most adorable Squishmallows you can get right now. Plus, shop the best face masks for kids and Amazon's best deals on kids' shoes

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon (Easter 2021) - Ultrasoft Plush Toy
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 15" Tatiana the Dragon
$35 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 8" Hans the Hedgehog
Squishmallow 8" Hans the Hedgehog
Walmart
Squishmallow 8" Hans the Hedgehog
$29 AT WALMART
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
Walmart
Squishmallows 8" Xiomara Black Panther Cat Plush
$34 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
Walmart
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 20" Shark
$40 AT WALMART
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
Walmart
Squishville Mini Squishmallows 6-Pack Fruit Squad
$33 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
Walmart
Squishmallows Plush 12" Maui the Pineapple
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
Amazon
Squishmallow Ham Alligator Crocodile Stuffed Plush Toy
$37 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Pixar Mike Wazowski
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Pixar Mike Wazowski
Amazon
Squishmallow Official Kellytoy Plush Pixar Mike Wazowski
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 8" Ricky The Clown Fish
Squishmallow Ricky The Clown Fish
Amazon
Squishmallow Plush 8" Ricky The Clown Fish
$16 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
Squishmallow Baby Yoda
Walmart
Squishmallow 10" Disney Baby Yoda
$28 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
Squishmallow Peach Dog
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Peach Dog
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 12" Emma The Baby Elephant
Squishmallow Emma the Baby Elephant
Amazon
Squishmallow Plush 12" Emma The Baby Elephant
$15 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 8" Liv The Teal Leopard
Squishmallow Liv The Teal Leopard
Amazon
Squishmallow Plush 8" Liv The Teal Leopard
$17 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
Squishmallow Mango
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Mango
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Stingray
Squishmallow Stingray
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Stingray
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
Squishmallow Pink Crab
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 16" Pink Crab with Multi Colored Legs
$20 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
Squishmallow Aqua the Sloth
Amazon
Squishmallow 12" Aqua the Sloth
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
Squishmallow Cactus
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Cactus
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
Squishmallow Meemie the Waffle
Amazon
Squishmallow 8" Meemie the Waffle
$34 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
Squishmallow Hello Kitty
Walmart
Squishmallow 20" Hello Kitty Floral Plush
$41 AT WALMART
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
Squishmallow Winnie the Walrus
Amazon
Squishmallow 12" Winnie The Walrus
$12 AT AMAZON
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
Squishmallow Unicorn
Target
Squishmallows 20" Unicorn Stuffed Animal
$30 AT TARGET
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
Squishmallow Austin The Avocado
Amazon
Squishmallow 16" Austin The Avocado
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Halloween Bat Plush Toy
Squishmallow Halloween Bat Plush Toy
Walmart
Squishmallow Halloween Bat Plush Toy
$11 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
Squishmallow Queen Bee
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 20" Queen Bee
$40 AT WALMART
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon
Squishmallows Jack Skellington Nightmare Before Christmas
$46 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
Squishmallow Winnie the Pooh
Amazon
Squishmallow 14" Winnie the Pooh
$20 AT AMAZON
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
Squishmallow Ice Cream
Walmart
Squishmallow Plush 12" Ice Cream
$14 AT WALMART
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
Squishmallow Wanda the Watermelon
Amazon
Squishmallow Plush 16" Wanda The Watermelon
$20 AT AMAZON

