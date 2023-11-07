The 30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

As the holiday season fast approaches, getting ahead of the stressful gift-buying rush can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. While you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.

From stocking stuffers to gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, there are affordable gifts for him, for her, and for every hard-to-please person on your shopping list. Whether they're for home cooks, jet-setters, fitness fanatics or Potterheads, gifts don't have to cost an arm and a leg to make a good impression.

To help you tackle your holiday gift list before the shopping frenzy sinks in, we gathered together the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful. Below, shop the best gifts ideas in every category from home to tech, fashion and beauty.

Best Beauty Gifts Under $50

Laneige Midnight Minis Set Sephora Laneige Midnight Minis Set Stock them up on the uber-hydrating and cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks for next year. This minis set comes with Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco and Mango flavors. $20 Shop Now

Best Tech Gifts Under $50

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

JBL Clip 3 Amazon JBL Clip 3 The JBL Clip 3 takes portability to the next level with a convenient clip. Simply clip this Bluetooth speaker onto your bag or your belt loop and you're ready to take your music or favorite audiobook on the go. $50 $40 Shop Now

Best Food and Cookware Gifts Under $50

Best Fashion Gifts Under $50

More Gifts Under $50

