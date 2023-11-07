The 30 Best Gifts Under $50 for Everyone on Your List

These thoughtful gifts for less than $50 won't bust your holiday shopping budget.
As the holiday season fast approaches, getting ahead of the stressful gift-buying rush can really work wonders for what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year. While you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be checking your budget and thinking through ways to make every dollar stretch this holiday season.
From stocking stuffers to gifts for under the tree that won't break the bank, there are affordable gifts for him, for her, and for every hard-to-please person on your shopping list. Whether they're for home cooks, jet-setters, fitness fanatics or Potterheads, gifts don't have to cost an arm and a leg to make a good impression.
To help you tackle your holiday gift list before the shopping frenzy sinks in, we gathered together the best gifts under $50 that are both affordable and thoughtful. Below, shop the best gifts ideas in every category from home to tech, fashion and beauty.
Best Beauty Gifts Under $50
Yves Saint Laurent Mini Black Opium & Libre Eau de Parfum Set
Get the best of both worlds with two YSL minis: Libre — a liberating blend of lavender, orange blossom and musk — and Black Opium, with sultry notes of coffee, white flowers and vanilla.
Laneige Midnight Minis Set
Stock them up on the uber-hydrating and cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks for next year. This minis set comes with Berry, Gummy Bear, Sweet Candy, Mint Choco and Mango flavors.
Drunk Elephant Day Dream Kit
Any beauty lover would be pumped to find this cute duo from Drunk Elephant in their stocking. It features the brand's vitamin C serum and ultra-hydrating serum.
Jack Black It's The Balm Lip Balm Set (Limited Edition)
The colder seasons are notorious for drying out skin, hands and lips. This Jack Black lip balm set features three intense lip therapy balms with SPF 25 to soothe and hydrate chapped and irritated lips.
Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer
Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.
Best Tech Gifts Under $50
JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Headphones
Yes, you can find wireless headphones under $50! These JBL earbuds come in four colors and have up to 32 hours of battery life.
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Let him enjoy his tunes in the shower with this portable Bluetooth speaker that's 100% waterproof and comes with a handy removable suction cup and carabiner for easy portability.
JBL Clip 3
The JBL Clip 3 takes portability to the next level with a convenient clip. Simply clip this Bluetooth speaker onto your bag or your belt loop and you're ready to take your music or favorite audiobook on the go.
Best Food and Cookware Gifts Under $50
Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
Yellowstone character and real-life chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau's passion for Cajun cuisine is evident in his new cookbook full of Southern favorites such as fluffy biscuits, authentic gumbo and Cajun dirty rice.
Keurig 24 Cups of Cheer
Filled with coffee and cocoa, this warm and wonderfully delicious countdown helps you brew holiday magic all month long.
Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Maker
Bring the campfire tradition right into the comfort of their home. This home s'mores maker gives you all the equipment to make perfectly roasted s'mores every time.
Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo
Elevate their meals with the perfect balance of sweetness and heat. Mike's Hot Honey is a sweet-heat combo of honey infused with chili peppers that adds the perfect kick to all their favorite foods.
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Why sip someone else's IPA when he could brew his own using this kit from Uncommon Goods? Even if he doesn't become a hobby beer brewer, you can both have fun making a batch together.
Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder
Form home chefs, cast iron skillets are the versatile workhorses of any kitchen. Use Lodge's 12" cast iron skillet in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire.
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
For fans of spicy food, thrill them with a trio of Sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Best Fashion Gifts Under $50
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Designed for comfort, these essential sleep pants are made with a modal Stretch blend for a luxurious feel.
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers.
More Gifts Under $50
Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fireplace
Bring the bonfire indoors with this little fire-starter. They won't have to worry about smoke with this clean-burning fireplace.
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Keep her hydrated during busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.
UrbanStems The Lola
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash
With notes of cedar wood, Mandarin orange, lavender, and rosemary, Aesop's iconic Resurrection Aromatique could double as perfume for their hands.
Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle
Sultry and rich, this candle combines hinoki wood, jasmine and cardamom to create an intoxicating fragrance in their home.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.