The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish for the Spring and Summer

By ETonline Staff
With Spring underway and Summer is almost here means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.

There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?

Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.

Ahead, shop our picks for 7 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.

The Calypso Twist Bikini
The Calypso Twist Bikini
Hatch
The Calypso Twist Bikini

The celeb-loved maternity brand introduces this flattering bikini of the summer.

$178
Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit
The Maternity Cinched Current
SummerSalt
Summersalt Maternity Cinched Current Suit

Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.

$95
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Nordstrom
Cache Coeur Poppy One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur. 

$120
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon
MiYang Flounce Floral One Piece Bathing Suit

When life gives you lemons, don them is a colorful and pregnancy-friendly, off-the-shoulder suit from Amazon.

$29
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
GAP
Maternity Recycled Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Score this maternity swimsuit in one of the different colors and prints.

$85$67
WITH CODE PERK
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
Neiman Marcus
Pez D'Or Maternity Montego Bay Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit

If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.

$105
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit
Amazon
Ziola One Piece Maternity Swimsuit

Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.

$30
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set
Seraphine
Seraphine Maternity Tankini & Swim Skirt Set

If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.

$85

