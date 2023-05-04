The 7 Best Maternity Swimsuits That Are Both Comfortable and Stylish for the Spring and Summer
With Spring underway and Summer is almost here means that the pressure to find the perfect swimsuit is officially on. Let's be real: finding the right swimwear can be tricky enough — but finding it while you're pregnant? That's a whole other challenge.
There are so many things to consider when shopping for the right maternity swimsuit. Are you looking for something supportive like a classic one-piece, or are you hoping for something a bit more trendy like a two-piece style? Is a plunge or square-neck design preferred? Should the material have more of a compression feel for added breathability, or is a structured suit best?
Maternity swimsuit shopping is truly no easy feat. Fortunately, as brands have become more size-inclusive and pregnancy-friendly, the variety in maternity swimwear has expanded so much — with plenty of summer-ready styles available to shop now. To help you in your search, we've gathered a selection of the best maternity swimsuits to keep you comfortable this season — with suits from brands like Summersalt, Hatch, Nordstrom, Amazon and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for 7 cute maternity swimsuits that are equal parts stylish and practical — and perfect for every budget, too.
The celeb-loved maternity brand introduces this flattering bikini of the summer.
Stick to the classics in this cinched and sleek black suit from SummerSalt.
Slip into something sweet and stylish this summer with this floral-embellished bathing suit from Cache Coeur.
When life gives you lemons, don them is a colorful and pregnancy-friendly, off-the-shoulder suit from Amazon.
Score this maternity swimsuit in one of the different colors and prints.
If you're hoping to embrace a more vintage vibe this summer, you can't go wrong with shopping this nostalgic, Neiman Marcus maternity suit.
Tap into the halter-style swimsuit trend with this structured blue suit from Amazon — available in 12 fresh patterns.
If you're looking for a more conservative, body-covering suit, this raspberry tankini seamlessly blends style with support.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pamela Anderson Launches First Swimwear Collection With Frankies Bikinis — Available to Shop Now
The Best Inflatable Pool Deals on Amazon to Keep You Cool This Summer
The Best One-Piece Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop Ahead of Summer
The 15 Best Swimsuits to Wear for Summer Vacations
Frankies Bikinis' Best-Selling Swimsuits Are On Sale Now: Shop the Celeb-Favorite Styles for Summer
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Swim Collection Launches New Barbiecore Styles
18 Best One-Piece Swimsuits Under $35 on Amazon
16 Disney Swimsuits and Accessories for Your Next Family Vacation
Meghan Markle's Favorite Maternity Brand Is Having a Major Sale