If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new summer activewear, Adidas is back with a brand new sale for the start of the sunnier season. Not only is the Adidas Summer Sale offering up to 50% the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes, but you can also get an extra 25% off sale styles with the code JUNESALE until Thursday, June 15.

Shop the Adidas Sale

From Stan Smiths to Ultraboosts and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether you need new running shoes, golf polos, or just an easy t-shirt to pack for your summer getaway, this Adidas sale has you covered. No code is required to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers.

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score summer activewear for less.

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes Adidas Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes Adidas lightest and most responsive Ultraboost shoes yet, this pair is specifically tailored to the female form, with a narrower heel fit plus lower instep curve designed to reduce heel slip and blisters. $190 $133 Shop Now

Men's Satin Shorts Adidas Men's Satin Shorts These are shorts that may be born from sport, but they'll be worn solely for style. They're a comfy, kicked back classic in the making. $55 $39 Shop Now

Adilette Comfort Slides Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides From a morning at the gym to a midday run to the store and an evening on the couch, Adilette slides have been wrapping feet in lightweight comfort and versatile style for half a century. $35 $28 Shop Now

Colorblock Tee Adidas Colorblock Tee A tee that's there for you whenever, wherever. With this classic colorblock design, you get a fun new styling piece that doesn't overwhelm your look. $40 $20 Shop Now

