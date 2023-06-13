Shopping

The Adidas Summer Sale Just Got Sweeter: Get an Extra 25% Off Hundreds of Styles Now

By ETonline Staff
Adidas Summer Sale
Adidas

If you're looking for a footwear upgrade or some new summer activewear, Adidas is back with a brand new sale for the start of the sunnier season. Not only is the Adidas Summer Sale offering up to 50% the brand's effortlessly cool clothing and shoes, but you can also get an extra 25% off sale styles with the code JUNESALE until Thursday, June 15. 

From Stan Smiths to Ultraboosts and more, you can get some of the most iconic Adidas styles at unbeatable prices. Whether  you need new running shoes, golf polos, or just an easy t-shirt to pack for your summer getaway, this Adidas sale has you covered. No code is required to save on many of the brand’s best-sellers. 

Adidas sneakers are closet staples that have been worn by celebrities across the style spectrum like Harry Styles, Meghan Markle, Jenna Ortega, and Bella Hadid. Some styles are so popular among the fashion-forward that it might slip your mind that they are, at their foundation, shoes made to play sports. The modern designs are exactly what you need to keep moving while looking good and feeling even better.

Don't miss out on the best Adidas deals that'll help you score summer activewear for less.

Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes
Adidas
Women's Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

Adidas lightest and most responsive Ultraboost shoes yet, this pair is specifically tailored to the female form, with a narrower heel fit plus lower instep curve designed to reduce heel slip and blisters.

$190$133
Men's Satin Shorts
Men's Satin Shorts
Adidas
Men's Satin Shorts

These are shorts that may be born from sport, but they'll be worn solely for style. They're a comfy, kicked back classic in the making.

$55$39
Adidas x Marimekko Aqualette Ocean Clogs
Adidas x Marimekko Aqualette Ocean Clogs
Adidas
Adidas x Marimekko Aqualette Ocean Clogs

For an easy slide to throw into your gym-bag or slip on when you get home, these best-selling clogs deliver support and flare to keep your energy going.

$55$39
Designed for Movement HIIT Training Tee
Designed for Movement HIIT Training Tee
Adidas
Designed for Movement HIIT Training Tee

This training tee is cut to move, with a slightly longer hem in back. You'll feel dry from first rep to last, thanks to moisture-absorbing AEROREADY.

$35$18
Adidas x Marimekko Designed for Training Tee
Adidas x Marimekko Designed for Training Tee
Adidas
Adidas x Marimekko Designed for Training Tee

Score a soft workout tee that allows you to move freely on pull-ups or overhead squats and AEROREADY to absorb moisture.

$40$28
Adicolor Classics Traceable Shorts
Adicolor Classics Traceable Shorts
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Traceable Shorts

Soft, comfortable and easy to move in, these stretchy mid-rise shorts make sure that you feel good wherever your journey takes you.

$35$28
Adilette Comfort Slides
Adilette Comfort Slides
Adidas
Adilette Comfort Slides

From a morning at the gym to a midday run to the store and an evening on the couch, Adilette slides have been wrapping feet in lightweight comfort and versatile style for half a century.

$35$28
Colorblock Tee
Colorblock Tee
Adidas
Colorblock Tee

A tee that's there for you whenever, wherever. With this classic colorblock design, you get a fun new styling piece that doesn't overwhelm your look.

$40$20

