The Anthropologie Tag Sale Is Here -- Take An Extra 40% Off Sale Styles

By ETonline Staff
Anthropologie Tag Sale Holiday 2021
Anthropologie

Anthropologie is having their biggest sale of the year! The retailer is currently hosting their can't-miss Tag Sale

Shop the Anthropologie Tag Sale

Now, for a limited-time, you can take an additional 40% off trending sale styles in-store and online. From chic fashion pieces and essential accessories (perfect for those upcoming New Year's Eve parties), to cozy home and holiday decor, lifestyle essentials, and just about everything else you might need to get yourself ready for 2022, the Anthropologie Tag Sale is a can't-miss event -- and it's boasting top-rated items at deeply discounted prices, too. No code is needed. Just drop what you want into your cart and watch as your total gets slashed at checkout!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best finds at the Anthropologie Tag Sale -- including standout items like the Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Candle, a golden puffed sleeve velvet blouse, a festive tweed dress set, kitchen essentials (hi, color-dipped cheese boards) and so much more.

Looking for even more lifestyle inspiration for 2022 and beyond? Check out ET's guide for everything you need to stay fit, healthy and organized in the new year and beyond.

Maeve Tweed Dress Set
Maeve Tweed Dress Set
Anthropologie
Maeve Tweed Dress Set
$230$78
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Candle
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Fir & Firewood Glass Candle
$34$14
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Moderna Linen Duvet Cover
$228$96
Joie Bouquet
Joie Bouquet
Anthropologie
Joie Bouquet
$28$12
Maeve Striped Sweater Shrug Set
Maeve Striped Sweater Shrug Set
Anthropologie
Maeve Striped Sweater Shrug Set
$130$42
Gus Side Table
Gus Side Table
Anthropologie
Gus Side Table
$548$210
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
Anthropologie
Wrap Maxi Shirtdress
$170$60
Apothecary 18 Glass Reed Diffuser
Apothecary 18 Glass Reed Diffuser
Anthropologie
Apothecary 18 Glass Reed Diffuser
$34$12
Color-Dipped Cheese Board
Color-Dipped Cheese Board
Anthropologie
Color-Dipped Cheese Board
$68$29
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
Anthropologie
Velvet Wide-Leg Pants
$148$72
Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet
Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet
Anthropologie
Leather-Wrapped Bamboo Cuff Bracelet
$38$18
Bubble Leather Shoulder Bag
Bubble Leather Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie
Bubble Leather Shoulder Bag
$150$66
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
Anthropologie
Eva Franco Tropical Sweetheart Blouse
$130$48
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeved Velvet Blouse
$120$54
Beaded Crawler Earrings
Beaded Crawler Earrings
Anthropologie
Beaded Crawler Earrings
$48$12

