The Best 2021 Beauty Advent Calendars To Shop Cyber Monday

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It's almost December and holiday shopping is ramping up on Cyber Monday! With the supply chain issues causing shipping delays, early shopping should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. One of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty products and skincare goodies from some of your favorite beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand. But hurry -- you want to make sure the advent calendar gets delivered in time for December 1 for a proper Christmas countdown.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP, as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. 

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- a countdown calendar is one of the best ways to welcome the holiday season.

Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below. 

Clarins Winter Wonders 12 Piece Gift Set
Clarins Winter Wonders 12 Piece Gift Set
Ulta
Clarins Winter Wonders 12 Piece Gift Set
This Clarins Winter Wonders 12 Piece Gift Set include a cleanser, moisturizer and more!
$65
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
Elemis
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
The Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar is packed with its bestselling skincare and beauty products. It's on offer for $250 but it's worth $562. 
$562$250
Rituals The Ritual of Advent Deluxe
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021 Gift Set
Amazon
Rituals The Ritual of Advent Deluxe
The Rituals 3D Advent Calendar includes 24 beauty and skin care surprises from the famed brand, including the best-selling Ritual of Sakura, Ritual of Ayurveda, Ritual of Jing and the Ritual of Karma products -- along with much more. 
$112 $90
Share the Love Big Advent Calendar
Share the Love Big Advent Calendar
The Body Shop
Share the Love Big Advent Calendar
Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop's beauty calendar:  bath bubbles, body butters and sheet masks galore.
$174
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
Ulta
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
Elegant nails are a must this season. With the OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar, you get a new color of nail polish everyday. 
$70
VOLUSPA Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set
Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set VOLUSPA
Voluspa
VOLUSPA Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set
A gorgeous smelling gift for friends and family (or yourself), these festive candles help transform homes into wellness retreats. 
$75$56
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Cosmetics
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with this NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar. The product includes 24 of NYX Cosmetics' best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes -- including face, eye and lip products.
$60 AT NYX COSMETICS
$60 AT ULTA
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever! The Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skin care essentials to help get you though the holiday season.
$200

