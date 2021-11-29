It's almost December and holiday shopping is ramping up on Cyber Monday! With the supply chain issues causing shipping delays, early shopping should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. One of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty products and skincare goodies from some of your favorite beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand. But hurry -- you want to make sure the advent calendar gets delivered in time for December 1 for a proper Christmas countdown.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP, as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks.

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- a countdown calendar is one of the best ways to welcome the holiday season.

Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below.

