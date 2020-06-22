Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and sneakers with Amazon's sumer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Amazon Big Style Sale). For a limited time with this Amazon sale, you'll score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces.

In addition to Adidas, yo'll also get a discount on other favorite fashion brands on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, including Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Tumi and Rebecca Minkoff. This sale event is a great way to save big due to the postponement of Amazon Prime Day and to support brands that were hit hard because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't miss these amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoes, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more styles from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

Ahead, shop ET Style's Adidas sale selects.

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe Adidas Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. REGULARLY $140 $51.74 at Amazon

T10 Pants Adidas Amazon T10 Pants Adidas Score the famous three-stripe track pant. REGULARLY $45 Starting $20.94 at Amazon

Saturday Cap Adidas Amazon Saturday Cap Adidas A cap to throw on anytime. REGULARLY $20 $11.25 at Amazon

Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas Amazon Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas Shop this bestselling duffel bag. Great for the gym or weekend getaways. REGULARLY $35 $25.21 at Amazon

Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas Amazon Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. REGULARLY $20 $14.39 at Amazon

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel. REGULARLY $230 $172.50 at Amazon

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney Stylish snakeskin-print leggings with compression fit. REGULARLY $120 $90 at Amazon

Bomber Jacket Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Bomber Jacket Adidas by Stella McCartney Lightweight but sturdy, this bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry whenever the weather isn't cooperating. REGULARLY $200 $118.99 at Amazon

Run Knit Tee Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Run Knit Tee Adidas by Stella McCartney Designed for workouts, but we'd wear this to run errands TBH. REGULARLY $100 $75 at Amazon

Training Comfort Tight Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Training Comfort Tight Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these activewear leggings will stay put through any workout. REGULARLY $90 $67.50 at Amazon

Ess Sl Tank Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ess Sl Tank Adidas by Stella McCartney A flattering racerback tank to help you work out in style. REGULARLY $90 $47.25 at Amazon

