The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and sneakers with Amazon's sumer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Amazon Big Style Sale). For a limited time with this Amazon sale, you'll score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces. 

In addition to Adidas, yo'll also get a discount on other favorite fashion brands on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, including Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Tumi and Rebecca Minkoff. This sale event is a great way to save big due to the postponement of Amazon Prime Day and to support brands that were hit hard because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Don't miss these amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoes, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more styles from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's Adidas sale selects. 

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas

A medium-support sports bra. 

REGULARLY $30

Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Adidas

Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle. 

REGULARLY $140

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas

Score the famous three-stripe track pant. 

REGULARLY $45

Saturday Cap
Adidas
Adidas Saturday Cap
Amazon
Saturday Cap
Adidas

A cap to throw on anytime. 

REGULARLY $20

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas

Shop this bestselling duffel bag. Great for the gym or weekend getaways. 

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. 

REGULARLY $20

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Amazon
Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel. 

REGULARLY $230

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Amazon
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Stylish snakeskin-print leggings with compression fit. 

REGULARLY $120

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Lightweight but sturdy, this bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry whenever the weather isn't cooperating.

REGULARLY $200

Run Knit Tee
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Run Knit Tee
Amazon
Run Knit Tee
Adidas by Stella McCartney

Designed for workouts, but we'd wear this to run errands TBH.

REGULARLY $100

Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Amazon
Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these activewear leggings will stay put through any workout.

REGULARLY $90

Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ess Sl Tank
Amazon
Ess Sl Tank
Adidas by Stella McCartney

A flattering racerback tank to help you work out in style.

REGULARLY $90

Read more: Amazon's summer Sale Is Here (CNET)

