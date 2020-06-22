The Best Adidas Deals We've Found So Far at the Big Style Sale from Amazon
Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and sneakers! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Amazon Big Style Sale). For a limited time, score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces.
In addition to Adidas, other favorite fashion brands on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale include Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Tumi and Rebecca Minkoff. This sale event is a great way to save big due to the postponement of Prime Day and to support brands that were hit hard because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't miss these amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoes, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more styles. You're sure to find something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.
Ahead, shop ET Style's Adidas sale selects.
A medium-support sports bra.
Running shoes that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.
A cap to throw on anytime.
Shop this bestselling duffel bag. Great for the gym or weekend getaways.
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.
Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel.
Stylish snakeskin-print leggings with compression fit.
Lightweight but sturdy, this bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry whenever the weather isn't cooperating.
Designed for workouts, but we'd wear this to run errands TBH.
With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these activewear leggings will stay put through any workout.
A flattering racerback tank to help you work out in style.
Read more: Amazon's summer Sale Is Here (CNET)
