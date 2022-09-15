The Best Advent Calendars for Kids: Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and More
The holiday season of 2022 is closer than you think, and people are stocking up on matching pajamas, planning to hunker down with puzzles, and checking out the best shopping deals. While we may be counting down the days, advent calendars will help get you and your kids excited for the most wonderful time of the year.
ICYMI: Advent calendars are great because you count down the days until Christmas Eve and get a surprise gift. There are many advent calendars available, from wine lovers' Christmas calendars to kids' advent calendars. Whether your kid is a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry — there's an advent calendar out there just for them. From Pokémon and LEGO to Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars to pick up this holiday season.
Ahead, shop for the Best Advent Calendars for kids to get them in the holiday spirit.
With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, your kids will discover a surprise toy from each Harry Potter movie.
Your children can create their own Pokémon Christmas scene and display it! Each numbered door in this Holiday Calendar contains one of 16 3-D Pokémon plastic toys.
Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit.
Elmo is such a kid's classic. Christmas is coming to Sesame Street, and your kids will love celebrating the holidays with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and all their friends with this advent calendar. This calendar features 24 fun Christmas-themed books and a 16-page mini-book to read for each day of December.
To set the scene for imaginative winter wonderland adventures, fold down the back of the calendar as your kid count the days until the big day.
This advent calendar includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis – plus other fun items and accessories from the Galaxy.
Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.
Make your little ones feel like they are out in outer space this Christmas with this advent calendar featuring Star Wars characters, vehicles, and accessories.
There are enough Disney princesses to make a spectacular advent calendar.
Count down to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends. This festive calendar includes 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes.
