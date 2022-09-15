The holiday season of 2022 is closer than you think, and people are stocking up on matching pajamas, planning to hunker down with puzzles, and checking out the best shopping deals. While we may be counting down the days, advent calendars will help get you and your kids excited for the most wonderful time of the year.

ICYMI: Advent calendars are great because you count down the days until Christmas Eve and get a surprise gift. There are many advent calendars available, from wine lovers' Christmas calendars to kids' advent calendars. Whether your kid is a wizard fanatic or just a pop culture connoisseur, don't worry — there's an advent calendar out there just for them. From Pokémon and LEGO to Star Wars-themed ones, here are some of the most adorable advent calendars to pick up this holiday season.

Ahead, shop for the Best Advent Calendars for kids to get them in the holiday spirit.

Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar Amazon Pokémon Holiday Advent Calendar Your children can create their own Pokémon Christmas scene and display it! Each numbered door in this Holiday Calendar contains one of 16 3-D Pokémon plastic toys. $60 $50 Buy Now

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 Amazon LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit. $35 Buy Now

Sesame Street Storybook Advent Calendar 2022 Amazon Sesame Street Storybook Advent Calendar 2022 Elmo is such a kid's classic. Christmas is coming to Sesame Street, and your kids will love celebrating the holidays with Elmo, Cookie Monster, and all their friends with this advent calendar. This calendar features 24 fun Christmas-themed books and a 16-page mini-book to read for each day of December. $25 $22 Pre-Order Now

Disney Classic Advent Calendar Amazon Disney Classic Advent Calendar Count down to Christmas with Mickey Mouse and his friends. This festive calendar includes 11 mini surprise figures, five card decorations, five sticker sheets, five stickers, and three stickers in three gift boxes. $46 $32 Buy Now

