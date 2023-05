If you suffer from seasonal allergies, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifier while allergy season persists. Spring is officially here, so now is a good time to think about improving your indoor air quality. Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly. Luckily, you can save on these useful gadgets with incredible Amazon deals right now.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, you can find the best deals right now on Amazon to help you breathe easier and keep your home clean. Top-rated brands like Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale to remove allergens and odors without making too much noise or requiring much maintenance. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.

Shop the best Amazon air purifiers available right now for filtered and clean air for spring and all year long. And, be sure to check out the best cleaning supplies to get through your spring cleaning checklist.

Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Vital 100 Air Purifier Clear the air of allergens, smoke, dust and pollen with the touch of a button. The Levoit Vital 100's compact design makes it perfect for your bedroom, living room, kitchen or any large space. $120 $102 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour in 220sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $100 $52 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier Amazon Levoit Air Purifier The pollen count seemingly increases each year, so if there's any chance pollen could be an issue, this sleek air purifier can take care of it. $100 Shop Now

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier Amazon Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier The Coway Airmega Air Purifier is definitely mighty. With 4 different stages of filtration, its HEPA filters capture pollutants, allergens and pollen. Plus, it deodorizes the air as it filters it. This model also contains a washable pre-filter. $165 Shop Now

BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier Amazon BISSELL air280 Smart Purifier Specifically designed for homeowners with large homes, this air purifier captures large and fine particles and odors from their homes, pets, and VOCs with pre-filters, activated carbon filters, and HEPA filters. $260 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

