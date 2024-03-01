Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums for Spring Cleaning: Save Up to 55% on Dyson, Samsung and More

With spring right around the corner, now's the time to elevate your cleaning routine and save on top-rated cordless vacuums.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and Amazon is here to help you get the job done. Whether you're looking to kickstart your spring cleaning or you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, Amazon is rolling out deals on vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, LG and more.

Shop Cordless Vacuum Deals

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Amazon deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop all the best Amazon deals on cordless vacuums ahead of spring. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.

$649 $355

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $470

Shop Now

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System
Amazon

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum Ultracyclone System

An ultra-lightweight handheld and cordless vacuum that can easily be transported and used at home or in the car.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Shop Now

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum
Amazon

INSE Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum

Get over 50% off one of the highest-rated Dyson alternatives online when you clip the $10 off coupon.

$180 $80

With coupon

Shop Now

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$247 $165

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$470 $349

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with an advanced 5-stage filtration system that effectively captures 99.9% of particles.

$200 $144

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark IZ163H Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum converts and flexes to take on all kinds of jobs around the home.

$300 $230

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $280

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.

$500 $400

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$450 $364

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $786

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$630 $529

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

