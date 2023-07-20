Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still countless deals to be found, particularly on cordless vacuums. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From Samsung to Dyson, LG and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum Amazon BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. $247 $179 Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms. $230 $180 WITH COUPON Shop Now

