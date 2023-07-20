Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 40% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More

By ETonline Staff‍ ‍
Vacuum Sale
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still countless deals to be found, particularly on cordless vacuums. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.

From Samsung to Dyson, LG and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean. 

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
SAMSUNG Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors. 

$300$209
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$500$300
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ 16V Max Cordless Vacuum
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ 16V Max Cordless Vacuum
Amazon
Black + Decker PowerSeries+ 16V Max Cordless Vacuum

The angled floorhead is specifically designed to provide multi-surface cleaning versatility, allowing it to effectively clean carpet, hardwood, and various other types of floor surfaces.

$100$89
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.

$750$659
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum
Amazon
BISSELL PowerGlide Corded Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$247$179
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$850$650
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.

$230$180
WITH COUPON
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$261
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
WLUPEL Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.

$250$140
WITH COUPON
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal+ Cordless Red Wand Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 10 Tools

The V11 Animal+ is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum prepared to catch any pet hair around your house, plus the vacuum comes with 10 attachment tools. 

$645$463

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

