The Best Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 40% on Dyson, Samsung, Shark and More
Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still countless deals to be found, particularly on cordless vacuums. There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space. If you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, there are tons of Amazon deals you can shop. Amazon is offering huge savings on so many appliances, including top-rated vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Black + Decker and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorite fast.
From Samsung to Dyson, LG and Levoit, shop all the best cordless vacuum deals available at Amazon now. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
Best Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon
The Samsung Jet™ 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
The Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.
The angled floorhead is specifically designed to provide multi-surface cleaning versatility, allowing it to effectively clean carpet, hardwood, and various other types of floor surfaces.
Dyson's most intelligent cordless vacuum to date as it features laser illumination revealing microscopic dust and HEPA filtration. The V15 vacuum has an upgraded HEPA post-motor filter to trap even more microscopic particles.
This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum.
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to finishing your hardwood floors in one snap.
With 130AW suction power, the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can remove debris, pet fur, dust and more from tough to reach spaces. Plus, the vacuum works to filter 99.99% of particles with 4-stage Dual-HEPA filtration to help reduce pollution and allergy symptoms.
Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design.
A cordless vacuum thats rivals the popular Dyson vacuum at a fraction of the price.
The V11 Animal+ is Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum prepared to catch any pet hair around your house, plus the vacuum comes with 10 attachment tools.
