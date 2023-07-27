Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Men's Watches Right Now: Save Up to 54% On Citizen, Fossil, Timex and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Watches: Shop Citizen, Fossil and More
Citizen

Prime Day may be long gone, but Amazon has continued to throw tons of deep discounts on accessories our way, so you can keep looking your best all summer long. Brands Citizen, Fossil, Bulova, Apple and Timex are slashing their prices on Amazon by up to 54%, so now is the time to watch your summer looks transform from good to great, all thanks to a perfect statement piece.

Watches can quickly enhance any outfit, no matter your style. From glitzy gold timepieces to sporty watches, you can find something for every occasion. Tech enthusiasts will enjoy the great Amazon deal on the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid model. Fashion-forward guys who preferred the classic look might lean toward an offering from Citizen, Fossil or Bulova, currently discounted to prices that are too good to pass up.

Whether you're searching for a new everyday watch that fits your aesthetic no matter what the day brings or you're in the market for additional watches to add to your accessory collection so you can switch things up whenever you feel like it, Amazon has a variety of great picks to choose from.

The clock is ticking. Below, shop the best men's watch deals on Amazon that are still available and heavily discounted for summer before time runs out.

Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Corso Eco-Drive Watch

Work-ready or weekend casual, the Croso is perfect for any occasion. This watch takes you everywhere in style and is sustainably powered by light with Eco-Drive technology.

$450$338
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band
Fossil Men's Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Townsman Watch with Chronograph Display and Genuine Leather Band

Taking cues from 1960s-era architectural and automotive design, the Townsman has a clean, symmetrical style and elevated construction. Elegantly vaulted hands, beveled indices and a shapely case make this timepiece a classic for decades to come.

$160$93
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Mens Watch
Amazon
Citizen Eco-Drive Axiom Watch

Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology powers your watch using the most renewable energy: light. This watch is a great gift, as it runs forever with no need for regular battery replacement, so you never have to worry about it stopping.

$375$235
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Citizen Men's Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch
Amazon
Citizen Classic Calendrier Eco-Drive Watch

With luminous hands and an anti-reflective mineral crystal display, the timeless styling of this watch effortlessly takes you from work to play. 

$525$338
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Michael Kors Men's Slim Runway Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

This slim and stylish timepiece from Michael Kors is eye-catching without being gaudy. This watch is available in 19 different colors.

$200$90
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff
Amazon
Fossil Coachman Men's Watch with Genuine Leather Bracelet Cuff

Save 25% on this ageless, American style from Fossil. Offering a stainless steel case with silver and brown dial, this watch is long-lasting and durable.

$115$86
Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'
Bulova Men's Watch
Amazon
Bulova Men's Marine Star 'Series C'

You'll never be late again — well, you might be late, but at least you'll arrive in style wearing this sophisticated, two-tone Bulova Men's Watch.

$625$353
Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch
Amazon
Fossil Men's Nate Quartz Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch

For a bold, oversized look that's certain to be noticed, choose Nate. Its clean, military-inspired design with oversized lugs and bold details offers a laid-back yet rugged feel that is perfect for any adventure, day or night.

$180$83
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vívomove 3S, Hybrid Smartwatch
Amazon
Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch and activity tracker is offered in a variety of colors and styles.

$250$200
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch
Amazon
Timex Men's Charles Street Watch

For an affordable yet classic watch, you can't beat the price of this two-tone stainless steel timepiece. 

$66$46

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

