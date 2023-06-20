Shopping

The Best Amazon Grill Deals Ahead of Prime Day: Get up to 30% off Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Grill Deals at Amazon
Getty

Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and the 4th of July is right around the corner, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout ahead of Prime Day.

Shop Amazon's Grill Sale

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best early Amazon Prime Day deals are offering up to 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop the best grill deals from Amazon to start eating delicious foods this summer.

The Best Grill Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil 463371719 Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill

Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food. With a reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack, you're ready for any cookout. 

$466$391
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639$569
Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill

Kamado Joe Ceramic Grills are the epitome of a kamado grill. These grills are extremely versatile, allowing you to grill, sear, bake, roast, and even smoke, making this a must grab Prime Day deal. Kamado's Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system allows you to cook food at multiple levels while at different temperatures. 

$1299$999
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more. 

$155$139
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$28
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Smart SX-335 LP SS
Amazon
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Grab this early Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649$1,500
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602107 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

This early Prime Day sale, the Char-Broil electric grill, is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250$203
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.

$115$96
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, as an early Prime Day sale, you can get it for $119.

$160$119
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
Amazon
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set

Now that you have you have your grille, snag this lightning deal that includes all the grilling tools you need to use for this summer's BBQs. 

$60$37

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage Ahead of 4th of July

The 39 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Theragun, Apple, Shark and More

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Shop Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and More on Sale Now

Amazon Knocks $30 Off Ring Video Doorbells and Alarm Systems

Best Buy Sale: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops & More

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for 4th of July Travel

The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now

15 Stylish 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

Prime Member Deal: Save $90 On Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner for Summer

The Best Appliance Deals You Can Still Shop at Best Buy

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon