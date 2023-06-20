The Best Amazon Grill Deals Ahead of Prime Day: Get up to 30% off Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills
Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and the 4th of July is right around the corner, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout ahead of Prime Day.
Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best early Amazon Prime Day deals are offering up to 30% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.
Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.
Ahead, shop the best grill deals from Amazon to start eating delicious foods this summer.
The Best Grill Deals at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food. With a reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack, you're ready for any cookout.
The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up.
Kamado Joe Ceramic Grills are the epitome of a kamado grill. These grills are extremely versatile, allowing you to grill, sear, bake, roast, and even smoke, making this a must grab Prime Day deal. Kamado's Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system allows you to cook food at multiple levels while at different temperatures.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more.
Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
Grab this early Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.
This early Prime Day sale, the Char-Broil electric grill, is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'.
Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.
Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, as an early Prime Day sale, you can get it for $119.
Now that you have you have your grille, snag this lightning deal that includes all the grilling tools you need to use for this summer's BBQs.
