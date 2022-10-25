With the holiday season around the corner, these Amazon deals come at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.

Amazon currently has amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the gift of knowledge, they have endless toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. For your budding artists, there are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make children smile. Even ultra popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are on sale now.

So many prices have been slashed during this legendary sale, that it can be a lot to sift through. We've done the work for you, finding the best gift deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents you'll want to put in your cart.

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds

For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Amazon gift deals you can currently shop.

Camper Playset with Chelsea Doll Amazon Camper Playset with Chelsea Doll Take your Chelsea doll and her little pooch on a camping adventure. The impressive set includes the Chelsea doll, dog, car, and a camper that can be unhitched from the car and opened up to reveal so much more! $35 $19 Buy Now

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds

They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes, here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds on sale at Amazon now.

Giant Candy Land Board Game Amazon Giant Candy Land Board Game The classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: it's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to 4 players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first. $12 $9 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Amazon Elmer's Celebration Slime Kit Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations. $55 $25 Buy Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Amazon Faber-Castell Pottery Studio Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but they're also able to customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns. $65 $52 Buy Now

Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 9 to 11-Year-Olds

Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not anymore. From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range.

