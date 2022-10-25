The Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages: LEGO, Barbie, LOL Surprise Dolls and More
With the holiday season around the corner, these Amazon deals come at the perfect time to start on your gift list before the big shopping rush. Coveted gifts from popular brands like Barbie, LEGO, Marvel, and Disney are discounted to unbelievably low prices.
Amazon currently has amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. If you want to provide the gift of knowledge, they have endless toys that encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. For your budding artists, there are pottery wheels and fashion design kits that are sure to make children smile. Even ultra popular toys like Squishmallows, LOL Surprise Dolls, and more from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are on sale now.
So many prices have been slashed during this legendary sale, that it can be a lot to sift through. We've done the work for you, finding the best gift deals for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best children's holiday presents you'll want to put in your cart.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 3 to 5-Year-Olds
For the really little ones on your list, these are the best Amazon gift deals you can currently shop.
Take your Chelsea doll and her little pooch on a camping adventure. The impressive set includes the Chelsea doll, dog, car, and a camper that can be unhitched from the car and opened up to reveal so much more!
Perfect for the kid who loves ice cream and all things dessert. This Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck will let their imaginations run free and let them make beautiful Play-Doh creations.
Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals.
For all future bakers, this functional pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light.
Any child with this inflatable bouncer will be the most popular kid on the block. The fun bouncing space and attachable slide will provide hours of entertainment.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 6 to 8-Year-Olds
They're getting a bit older with more mature tastes, here are the best gifts for 6 to 8-year-olds on sale at Amazon now.
The classic Candy Land board game but with a twist: it's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to 4 players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.
Slime is always a hit with children, and now they can make their own. This slime kit from Elmer's glue allows kids to mix and match the glittery glues to produce unique creations.
Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but they're also able to customize their creations further by painting them with their favorite colors and patterns.
Go to infinity and beyond with this LEGO model of Buzz LightYear's spaceship. It also comes with miniatures of Lightyear's most popular characters including Buzz and a robot cat.
Barbie's now a restaurant owner when you buy this Cook n' Grill Playset. It comes with a Barbie, 30 Barbie-sized restaurant pieces, and 6 different play areas including a pizza oven, grill, and dining booths.
Best Amazon Deals on Gifts for 9 to 11-Year-Olds
Preteens can be tricky to shop for, but not anymore. From Star Wars LEGO sets to NERF blasters, check out the top gift deals for this age range.
Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots!
With over 1,300 pieces, this LEGO Millennium Falcon will provide hours of entertainment. Along with the necessary pieces to create the ship, it also comes with the Star Wars characters you love like Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, and C-3PO.
LOL Surprise dolls have partnered up with the major candy brands to include new characters inspired by Jolly Rancher, Hershey’s Chocolate, Reese’s, Twizzlers, Bazooka Joe, Peeps, and more. Each set comes with a doll, vending machine, and fun accessories.
Future fashion designers can create one-of-a-kind outfits with this fashion design kit. They'll learn fashion design basics like pinning, draping, and sketching.
Kids love to take pictures on smart phones and tablets, then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore. This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.
