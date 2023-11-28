Gifts

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200: Tech, Beauty, Fashion and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
friends exchanging christmas gifts
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:24 PM PST, November 28, 2023

They'll be delighted to get these Apple products, UGGs and more this holiday season.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing. Hanukkah and Christmas are right around the corner, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of checking all of your loved ones off of your holiday gift list, allow us to help.

Two hundred dollars is a generous budget for a gift for your family member, significant other or any other loved one this holiday season. Amazon has some wishlist-worthy options available, some of which are still on sale after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has great gift ideas in the electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories, fashion and more categories. ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best under $200. The at-home hairstylist in your life might love the Drybar's The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush. Just about any cozy buddy could use the UGG Scuffette II Slippers, Plus, Apple AirPods are a fan-favorite stocking stuffer year after year.

Be sure to use your Amazon Prime membership while shopping for fast, free shipping. If you're not a member, get a week of Prime for only $1.99 right now to join the fun. 

Browse through our under-$200 holiday gift picks for him and her from Amazon below. There's no need to stress after adding these great picks to your cart. 

Drybar The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush
Amazon

Drybar The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush

Blow dryer brushes are a trending holiday gift this year for a blowout at home. Try Drybar's — they know a thing or two about blowouts.

$155 $93

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray
Amazon

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray

This fan-favorite Versace scent comes in a cute "crystal" bottle. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, mahogany, amber, peony, lotus and magnolia.

$88 $58

Shop Now

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper
Amazon

UGG Women's Scuffette II Slipper

This essential UGG slipper is minimal yet cozy.

Tom Ford

Tom Ford
Amazon

Tom Ford

See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004.

$140 $80

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso's premium coffee maker automatically adapts brewing parameters to each capsule you insert — cup size, pressure, temperature and brewing time. The Deluxe comes with an Aeroccino3 milk frother so you can prepare your favorite cappuccinos and lattes.

$260 $182

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

The sleek robot vacuum works on carpets, hardwoods and tile, cleaning up lint, pet hair and dirt so you don't have to.

$300 $240

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for 43% off right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $199

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

Get 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.

$200 $110

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These headphones' Ambient Aware technology allows you to walk busy streets with more awareness by increasing ambient sounds. At the same time, with TalkThru, music is lowered, and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt.

This handy Ninja air fryer offers five cooking programs: air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. 

$160 $145

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, these round Ray-Ban sunglasses have just that.

$171 $120

Shop Now

TUMI Just In Case Duffel

TUMI Just In Case Duffel
Amazon

TUMI Just In Case Duffel

Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective. 

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

Tech

Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 51% Off at Amazon Right Now

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Winter

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Winter

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Gifts From Her Curated List

Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: Shop Gifts From Her Curated List

Shop the Best Holiday Gifts for Coworkers

Gifts

Shop the Best Holiday Gifts for Coworkers

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

Tech

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Stay Organized This Holiday Season

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts Under $50

 

Tags: