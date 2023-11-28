With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is officially in full swing. Hanukkah and Christmas are right around the corner, and if you're feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of checking all of your loved ones off of your holiday gift list, allow us to help.

Two hundred dollars is a generous budget for a gift for your family member, significant other or any other loved one this holiday season. Amazon has some wishlist-worthy options available, some of which are still on sale after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon has great gift ideas in the electronics, kitchen tools, home accessories, fashion and more categories. ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best under $200. The at-home hairstylist in your life might love the Drybar's The Single Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush. Just about any cozy buddy could use the UGG Scuffette II Slippers, Plus, Apple AirPods are a fan-favorite stocking stuffer year after year.

Be sure to use your Amazon Prime membership while shopping for fast, free shipping. If you're not a member, get a week of Prime for only $1.99 right now to join the fun.

Browse through our under-$200 holiday gift picks for him and her from Amazon below. There's no need to stress after adding these great picks to your cart.

Tom Ford Amazon Tom Ford See the full catalog of clothing from fashion icon Tom Ford with this coffee table book. The book shows off his work at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004. $140 $80 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) These may not be the latest AirPods, but they're still a great option under $100. These earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones These headphones' Ambient Aware technology allows you to walk busy streets with more awareness by increasing ambient sounds. At the same time, with TalkThru, music is lowered, and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on. $200 Shop Now

TUMI Just In Case Duffel Amazon TUMI Just In Case Duffel Travel comfortably and in style with the TUMI Just In Case Duffel, the perfect travel accessory for any adventurer. This lightweight and packable duffle bag for travel is spacious and protective. $195 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

