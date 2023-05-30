Shopping

The Best Amazon Memorial Day Grill Deals You Can Still Shop: Get up to 38% On Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Grill Deals at Amazon
Getty

Barbecue season is officially here. Memorial Day was yesterday and ahead of the official start of Summer, Amazon is heating things up with a new sale on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon's Memorial Day Sale is still here and has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout.

Shop Amazon's Grill Sale

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, the best Amazon Memorial Day deals are still offering up to 38% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop the best Memorial Day grill deals you can still shop from Amazon to start eating delicious foods this summer.

The Best Memorial Day Grill Deals at Amazon

Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Char-Broil 463371719 Performance TRU-Infrared 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 3-Burner Cabinet Style Gas Grill

Char-Broil's TRU-Infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks juicier food. With a reliable push-to-start electronic ignition and swing-a-way warming rack, you're ready for any cookout. 

$600$512
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners
Amazon
Royal Gourmet 6-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill with Side Burners

You can get a lot of grilling done this summer thanks to the 6-burner, one sear burner and one side burner set up on this propane gas grill by Royal Gourmet.

$480$401
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639$569
Kamado Big Joe II
Kamado Big Joe II
Amazon
Kamado Big Joe II

Kamado Joe Ceramic Grills are the epitome of a kamado grill. These grills are super versatile, allowing you to grill, sear, bake, roast, and even smoke. Kamado's Divide Divide & Conquer flexible cooking system allows you to cook food at multiple levels at different temperatures. 

$1,699$1,499
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, spring cookouts, summer BBQs and more. 

$155$139
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save 30% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$28
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Smart SX-335 LP SS
Amazon
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Weber Connect smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649$1,500
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel.

$115$82
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now you can get it for $100.

$160$100
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602107 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'.

$250$203

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals You Can Still Shop: Save on The Frame and More Smart TVs

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Sales That You Can Still Shop Ahead of Summer

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: The Best Deals You Can Still Get on Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals at Amazon to Shop Now

Save Up to $800 On the Stylish Frame TV at Samsung's Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon You Can Shop Now

Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Offering Great Deals on Sleeper Sofas

Shop Wayfair's Memorial Day Deals Up to 70% Off

Save 20% On Casper Mattresses, Pillows and Sheets This Week

Pottery Barn Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Furniture and More

 