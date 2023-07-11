Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, the retailer is heating things up with new savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout.

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering over 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Prime Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer.

Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker Amazon Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker Combine an offset smoker, BBQ and charcoal grill all in one with this Char-Broil model. It features a vertical pipe smokestack with adjustable dampers, a temperature gauge and an offset firebox to stoke the fire without losing heat. $130 $91 Shop Now

Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Amazon Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill Grab this Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone. $1,649 $1,499 Shop Now

