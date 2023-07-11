Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals: Save Big on Smokers, Grilling Tools, Gas and Charcoal Grills

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Memorial Day Grill Deals at Amazon
Getty

Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, the retailer is heating things up with new savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout.

Shop Amazon's Grill Deals

Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering over 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.

Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Prime Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer. 

The Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Take your backyard to new heights with the Char-Broil Classic 360. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.

$280$173
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber II E-210 features the brand's powerful GS4 grilling system and two burner grills to fit perfectly in small spaces. 

$551$449
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Amazon
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand

Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go. 

$200$123
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

The Realcook smoker provides 453 square inches cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$150$102
WITH COUPON
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill

Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, on Prime Day, you can get it for $119.

$160$119
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.

$115$70
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set
Amazon
POLIGO 29 PCS BBQ Grill Accessories Stainless Steel BBQ Tools Grilling Tools Set

Now that you have you have your grille, snag this lightning deal that includes all the grilling tools you need to use for this summer's BBQs. 

$60$30
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 18 Inch Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill

If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more. 

$155$139
Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker
Char-Broil 12201570-A1 American Gourmet Offset Smoker
Amazon
Char-Broil Offset BBQ Smoker

Combine an offset smoker, BBQ and charcoal grill all in one with this Char-Broil model. It features a vertical pipe smokestack with adjustable dampers, a temperature gauge and an offset firebox to stoke the fire without losing heat.

$130$91
Blackstone 1853 Flat Top Gas Grill 2 Burner
Blackstone 1853 Flat Top Gas Grill 2 Burner
Amazon
Blackstone 1853 Flat Top Gas Grill 2 Burner

A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 470 square inches of cooking space for flat-top grilling,

$300$209
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Amazon
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$29
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Amazon
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up. 

$639$569
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Char-Broil 20602107 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
Amazon
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill

You don't want to miss this Prime Day grill deal. The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'. 

$250$170
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
Weber Genesis Smart SX-335 LP SS
Amazon
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill

Grab this Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.

$1,649$1,499

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The 14 Best Patio Furniture Deals During Prime Day — Up to 60% Off

19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Shop Now

These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Vitamix Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day