The Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals: Save Big on Smokers, Grilling Tools, Gas and Charcoal Grills
Barbecue season is officially here. Now that summer has begun and Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, the retailer is heating things up with new savings on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your summer barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need for hosting your summer cookout.
Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of charcoal, Amazon is currently offering over 40% off grill models from Weber, Char-Broil, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. For those who are new to grilling, you'll want to first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs.
Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas, but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.
Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon Prime Day grill deals to upgrade your outdoor space this summer.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals
Take your backyard to new heights with the Char-Broil Classic 360. With 360 square inches of primary cooking space and a swing-up warming rack, this grill has the space and power to handle a large group with ease.
The Weber II E-210 features the brand's powerful GS4 grilling system and two burner grills to fit perfectly in small spaces.
Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go.
The Realcook smoker provides 453 square inches cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.
Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all. Right now, on Prime Day, you can get it for $119.
Pump up your Amazon Music and take the party no matter where you go this summer with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240 square inch cooking area and is built to travel a great deal.
Now that you have you have your grille, snag this lightning deal that includes all the grilling tools you need to use for this summer's BBQs.
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your warm-weather outings — happy hour, Sunday brunch, summer BBQs and more.
Combine an offset smoker, BBQ and charcoal grill all in one with this Char-Broil model. It features a vertical pipe smokestack with adjustable dampers, a temperature gauge and an offset firebox to stoke the fire without losing heat.
A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 470 square inches of cooking space for flat-top grilling,
Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.
The Weber propane grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled flavorizer bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up.
You don't want to miss this Prime Day grill deal. The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal, just plug it in and get to cookin'.
Grab this Prime Day deal, and add the Weber Connect to your smart home. This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
The Best Prime Day Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking
The 14 Best Patio Furniture Deals During Prime Day — Up to 60% Off
19 Best Amazon Prime Day Major Appliance Deals to Shop Now
Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More
The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Shop Now
These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials