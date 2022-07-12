The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More
With incredible Amazon Prime Day home deals going on, it's the perfect time to refresh your decor for summer. Right now, you can find loads of new pieces without breaking the bank. If one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, you can now check it off your list by shopping Prime Day 2022 deals on home decor and furniture.
Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art, or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. It's the time to take advantage of Amazon's deals from best-selling brands such as Casper Sleep, Ashley Furniture, Zinus, and more. Give your home a new look that won't go out of style and that the whole family will love.
Shop ET's top picks for the Best Home Decor items on sale today, on Amazon Prime Day. And if you're looking to update your outdoor home space, check out the best patio and outdoor furniture, fire pits, and patio umbrellas.
Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals
The Best Living Room Furniture
Get cozy at home with this fireplace stand that holds your TV and provides storage space.
This Homepop ottoman is perfect for your living room or bedroom to store pillows, blankets, TV remotes, and more.
This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items.
Tie your room together with this comfy and durable armchair.
If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf.
Ashley Furniture's farmhouse end table includes 2 outlets and USB charging stations so you can keep your phone nearby while sitting on the couch.
This vintage style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and 2 tiers of storage shelves.
The Best Bedroom Essentials
The Nestl Duvet Cover Set includes one lightweight duvet cover and two pillow shams. Sleep well during all seasons with this breathable duvet cover.
This contemporary floor lamp features a long-lasting bulb that lasts 20,000 hours without needing to be replaced.
This highly-rated Casper Element mattress combines both softness and support. The top layer is crafted with memory foam to conform to your body.
The MATBEBY mattress pad will put you right to sleep with its cooling and cozy feel.
Upgrade your bed frame to this antique natural wood grain frame.
Blackout curtains can be especially useful during summer to keep your home cool. Block out sunlight and UV rays with the Eclipse Kendall blackout curtain.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Deals
The Best Wall Decor
This round silver sun style is perfect for those going for a sleek and modern look.
These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your home.
Warm up any space with unique and elegant fringe round mirror.
This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall and come ready to hang.
This beautiful summer wreath can be used as a decor piece both indoors and outdoors.
The Best Fluffy Rugs
This fluffy, round rug is a must-buy for your kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.
This shaggy velvet Rostyle rug comes in a variety of different colors to match all kinds of rooms.
This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean.
This rug is extremely soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on.
You don't want to miss out on this incredible deal on this eye-popping boho area rug.
The Best Decorative Accessories
Add a modern decorative vase to your coffee table for a fresh look.
Give your home a fresh and bright look with small greenery decor.
Feel the warm, salt air of the Mediterranean with this Yankee Candle. You can also discover a variety of different scents.
The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 8,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to your home.
This simple elegant serving tray can be used for all kinds of occasions or as a decor piece. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors.
