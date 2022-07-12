Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Furniture, and More

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
With incredible Amazon Prime Day home deals going on, it's the perfect time to refresh your decor for summer. Right now, you can find loads of new pieces without breaking the bank. If one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, you can now check it off your list by shopping Prime Day 2022 deals on home decor and furniture.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art, or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. It's the time to take advantage of Amazon's deals from best-selling brands such as Casper Sleep, Ashley Furniture, Zinus, and more. Give your home a new look that won't go out of style and that the whole family will love.  

Shop ET's top picks for the Best Home Decor items on sale today, on Amazon Prime Day. And if you're looking to update your outdoor home space, check out the best patio and outdoor furniturefire pits, and patio umbrellas.

Best Amazon Prime Day Furniture Deals

The Best Living Room Furniture

Ameriwood Home Fireplace Stand
Ameriwood Home Fireplace Stand

Get cozy at home with this fireplace stand that holds your TV and provides storage space. 

$579$256
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman

This Homepop ottoman is perfect for your living room or bedroom to store pillows, blankets, TV remotes, and more.  

$133$96
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$96$76 WITH COUPON
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair

Tie your room together with this comfy and durable armchair. 

$380$211
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool Ottoman
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool Ottoman

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 

$100$79
Signature Design By Ashley Farmhouse End Table
Signature Design By Ashley Farmhouse End Table

Ashley Furniture's farmhouse end table includes 2 outlets and USB charging stations so you can keep your phone nearby while sitting on the couch. 

$367$179
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

This vintage style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and 2 tiers of storage shelves. 

$129$114 WITH COUPON

The Best Bedroom Essentials

Nestl Duvet Cover Set
Nestl Duvet Cover Set

The Nestl Duvet Cover Set includes one lightweight duvet cover and two pillow shams. Sleep well during all seasons with this breathable duvet cover. 

$40$27
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

This contemporary floor lamp features a long-lasting bulb that lasts 20,000 hours without needing to be replaced. 

$84$71 WITH COUPON
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Full

This highly-rated Casper Element mattress combines both softness and support. The top layer is crafted with memory foam to conform to your body. 

$645$516
MATBEBY Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad
MATBEBY Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

The MATBEBY mattress pad will put you right to sleep with its cooling and cozy feel. 

$40$25
Zinus Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
ZINUS Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed
Zinus Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed

Upgrade your bed frame to this antique natural wood grain frame. 

$279$224
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)

Blackout curtains can be especially useful during summer to keep your home cool. Block out sunlight and UV rays with the Eclipse Kendall blackout curtain.

$40$15

Best Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Deals

The Best Wall Decor

Hlartdecor Decorative Silver Wall Mirror
Hlartdecor Decorative Silver Wall Mirror

This round silver sun style is perfect for those going for a sleek and modern look.

$130$103 WITH COUPON
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3

These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your home. 

$39$27
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Warm up any space with unique and elegant fringe round mirror. 

$29$21
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art

This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall and come ready to hang. 

$46$29
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath

This beautiful summer wreath can be used as a decor piece both indoors and outdoors. 

$64$42

The Best Fluffy Rugs

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is a must-buy for your kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36$25
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This shaggy velvet Rostyle rug comes in a variety of different colors to match all kinds of rooms.

$20$16
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163$118
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is extremely soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. 

$28$20
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection 9' x 12' Boho Floral Area Rug
SAFAVIEH Madison Collection 9' x 12' Boho Floral Area Rug

You don't want to miss out on this incredible deal on this eye-popping boho area rug. 

$864$193

The Best Decorative Accessories 

Gunnar Ceramic Hollow Vase Set of 2
Gunnar Ceramic Hollow Vase Set of 2

Add a modern decorative vase to your coffee table for a fresh look.

$60$32 WITH COUPON
CEWOR Set of 4 Artificial Potted Plants
CEWOR Set of 4 Artificial Potted Plants

Give your home a fresh and bright look with small greenery decor. 

$22$16
Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze
Yankee Candle Mediterranean Breeze

Feel the warm, salt air of the Mediterranean with this Yankee Candle. You can also discover a variety of different scents. 

$31$20
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils

The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 8,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser is a great addition to your home.

$70$40 WITH COUPON
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray

This simple elegant serving tray can be used for all kinds of occasions or as a decor piece. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors.

$50$25

