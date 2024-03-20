With Amazon's Spring Sale here, now's the time to elevate your cleaning routine and save on top-rated cordless vacuums.
There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here to help you get the job done. Whether you're looking to kickstart your spring cleaning or you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, Amazon has rolled out tons of spring deals on vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Roomba, LG and more.
With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Amazon deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.
From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop the best deals on cordless vacuums during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.
The Best Amazon Spring Deals on Cordless Vacuums
Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Save on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with an advanced 5-stage filtration system that effectively captures 99.9% of particles.
Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.
BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum.
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.
Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.
LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
