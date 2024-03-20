Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Spring Deals on Cordless Vacuums: Save Up to 50% on Dyson, Samsung and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Vacuum Sale
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:47 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

With Amazon's Spring Sale here, now's the time to elevate your cleaning routine and save on top-rated cordless vacuums.

There's no better feeling than waking up to a fresh, clean space and Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here to help you get the job done. Whether you're looking to kickstart your spring cleaning or you're finally ready to replace that corded vacuum cleaner your mom gave you in college, Amazon has rolled out tons of spring deals on vacuums from some of the best brands out there like Dyson, Shark, Roomba, LG and more.

Shop Amazon's Spring Sale

With their lightweight designs, cordless vacuums make cleaning all types of surfaces and tackling those hard-to-reach corners so much easier. Amazon deals this good are bound to go fast now that some are retailing for the lowest prices we've ever seen, so we recommend snagging your favorites fast.

From Black + Decker to Samsung, Bissell and Tineco, shop the best deals on cordless vacuums during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Many of these cordless stick vacuums have multiple brush heads, adjust from cleaning carpet to bare floors, and feature multi-step HEPA filtration for a truly deep clean.

The Best Amazon Spring Deals on Cordless Vacuums

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $469

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.

$649 $282

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.

$470 $343

Shop Now

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with an advanced 5-stage filtration system that effectively captures 99.9% of particles.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Black + Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Black + Decker's Powerseries Extreme vacuum cleaner features an angled floorhead and 3-speed control to deep clean all types of surfaces.

$180 $150

Shop Now

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Cordless Stick Vacuum

This vacuum is just what you need if your home finds itself with a lot of hair balls from pets and humans. The patented tangle-free brushroll prevents hair from wrapping itself inside the vacuum. 

$247 $189

Shop Now

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.

$500 $224

With Coupon

Shop Now

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Shark Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum features deep-cleaning nozzle technology to remove dirt and debris from any surface.

$450 $345

Shop Now

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

LG CordZero All in One Vacuum Cleaner

An all-in-one cordless vacuum that allows you to transition from vacuum to wet mop to clean your hardwood floors in one snap. 

$1,000 $599

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$630 $527

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

