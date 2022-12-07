The Best Apple Deals for Holiday Gifting to Shop Now: iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
The holidays are a great time to find hot deals on Apple’s latest gadgets. While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products. With Amazon holiday deals live now, you can save on Apple products that make perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list, including yourself.
There are currently Amazon deals across the full lineup of Apple devices. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, so we rounded up the best deals on Apple products available to help guide your search. Ahead, take advantage of the savings with the best Apple deals available now.
Best Apple Watch Deals
A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. A highlight from the holiday deals is Amazon’s lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 7. Right now, you can save on the GPS and cellular model of the Series 7 to make calls and send messages right from your Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode.
The silver stainless steel case with luxe silver Milanese Loop is on sale right now.
The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep you connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS can get you help when you need it.
Best Apple MacBook Deals
You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is supercharged by the next-generation M2 chip. Apple’s most portable pro laptop was just released in 2022 and has up to 20 hours of battery life.
The redesigned MacBook Air weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.
This Macbook Air features 8GB of unified memory, making it a fast and responsive device. Thus, it can be used for memory-intensive multitab browsing and quickly opening large graphic files.
Best Apple AirPods Deals
Save on TikTok's favorite Apple AirPods Max for the holidays. AirPods Max, Apple's premium, noise-cancelling headphones, are on sale in several different colors.
These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit for your ears.
Listen to high-quality sound with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
Best Apple iPad Deals
Apple's most powerful and versatile iPad Air ever, the 2022 iPad Air is marked down. The new iPad Air features the breakthrough M1 chip, ultra-fast 5G, a new front camera with Center Stage, and more.
You can save on the newest iPad edition. This iPad has a 12MP Wide camera and is available in five colors.
Apple gave the latest iPad a sleek redesign and the powerful software is ideal for working from home, streaming your favorite shows, and casual gaming.
Best Apple TV Deals
Stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+ as well as the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more. The A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences.
Want to watch that TV show advertised in the commercials, but it's only available on Apple TV? Well, you can watch all the shows off your recommendation list with the Apple TV 4K.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate holiday gift guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
40 Best Amazon Deals on Holiday Gifts to Shop Today
The Best iPad Deals: Apple's Latest iPad 10 Drops to Record Low Price
27 Best Amazon Holiday Gift Deals for Kids of All Ages
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style Starting at Just $7
Amazon's Most-Loved Gift Section Is Here To Save Your Holiday Shopping
The Best Apple AirPods Deals to Shop Ahead of The Holidays
32 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends
The 23 Best 'Star Wars' Gift Ideas for Fans of All Ages
Apple AirTags Are On Sale for $25 This Cyber Monday
Holiday Savings Are Here With Best Buy Black Friday Deals