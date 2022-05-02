The Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair: Save Big on Portable Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and More
It's no secret that Wayfair is one of the best destinations out there to shop for home and kitchen appliances. Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Wayfair is full of great finds — especially at discounted prices. And right now, Wayfair has slashed prices on hundreds of appliances for all your home improvement projects.
With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. Wayfair's epic deals on appliances include top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners, below.
The Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair
Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat.
Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals.
This unit is absolutely stunning and washes loads large enough to include a king sized comforter. Fill your laundry machine with soap and have it pre-select how much to use depending on your settings.
This GoWISE USA air fryer has a digital touchscreen to adjust cook times or you can use 1 of 8 built-in smart presets, including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza.
Keep your fridge looking sleek with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish. The counter depth style refrigerator has an ice maker with both cubed and crushed options to suit your preferences.
Samsung’s Family Hub Side-by-Side large capacity refrigerators are beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser, and a modern design that withstands everyday smudges.
Save $400 on a Samsung washer-dryer duo that is both quiet and has a large capacity.
This new smart dryer has a steam sanitize+ cycle that eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria while relaxing and smoothing away wrinkles from everyday wear.
7 speeds and dual direction blade technology give you extra blending power to chop and grind with precision. Use the included food chopper to make salsas, chop veggies, and much more.
Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes.
With a roomy easy-clean nonstick interior, Cuisinart’s Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven boasts 15 cooking functions and offers special settings for speed convection, sandwiches, and bagels.
Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor.
From carpets to hard floors, this robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter.
