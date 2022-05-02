It's no secret that Wayfair is one of the best destinations out there to shop for home and kitchen appliances. Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Wayfair is full of great finds — especially at discounted prices. And right now, Wayfair has slashed prices on hundreds of appliances for all your home improvement projects.

With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. Wayfair's epic deals on appliances include top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners, below.

The Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. $450 $290 Buy Now

Cuisinart Air Fryer Wayfair Cuisinart Air Fryer Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor. $185 $114 Buy Now

