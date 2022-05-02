Shopping

The Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair: Save Big on Portable Air Conditioners, Refrigerators and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Way Day Appliance Sales 2022
GE/Wayfair

It's no secret that Wayfair is one of the best destinations out there to shop for home and kitchen appliances. Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Wayfair is full of great finds — especially at discounted prices. And right now, Wayfair has slashed prices on hundreds of appliances for all your home improvement projects.  

With spring and outdoor hosting season already here, there's never been a better time to upgrade your appliances. Wayfair's epic deals on appliances include top brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Vitamix, and more. We've scouted the biggest savings at Wayfair from kitchen appliances to portable air conditioners, below. 

The Best Appliance Deals at Wayfair

Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Wayfair
Black + Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Enjoy a comfortable home climate with this versatile unit. It cools, dehumidifies, and circulates air to stand up to summer heat.

$550$450
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix makes some of the best blenders out there. From appetizers to dessert, the 1.4L container is ideal for blending medium batches for small family meals. 

$450$290
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
GE Appliances Smart 5 Cu. Ft. Front Load Washer and 7.8 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
Wayfair
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer

This unit is absolutely stunning and washes loads large enough to include a king sized comforter. Fill your laundry machine with soap and have it pre-select how much to use depending on your settings. 

$2,698$2,198
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer
Wayfair
GoWISE USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer

This GoWISE USA air fryer has a digital touchscreen to adjust cook times or you can use 1 of 8 built-in smart presets, including fries/chips, pork, chicken, steak, shrimp, cake, fish, and pizza. 

$198$85
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator
Wayfair
GE 36" Energy Star French Door 22.1 cu. ft. Refrigerator

Keep your fridge looking sleek with GE's fingerprint-resistant finish. The counter depth style refrigerator has an ice maker with both cubed and crushed options to suit your preferences. 

$3,700$3,329
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator
Wayfair
Samsung 26.7 Cubic Feet Smart Refrigerator

Samsung’s Family Hub Side-by-Side large capacity refrigerators are beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser, and a modern design that withstands everyday smudges.

$2,332$1,999
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer and 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer And 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer
Wayfair
Samsung 5 Cubic Feet Washer and 7.4 Cubic Feet Dryer

Save $400 on a Samsung washer-dryer duo that is both quiet and has a large capacity. 

$1,798$1,398
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer with Steam Dry
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer
Wayfair
Samsung 7.4 Cubic Feet Smart Dryer with Steam Dry

This new smart dryer has a steam sanitize+ cycle that eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria while relaxing and smoothing away wrinkles from everyday wear.

$1,300$929
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo
Wayfair
Oster Pro 1200 Blender Food Processor Combo

7 speeds and dual direction blade technology give you extra blending power to chop and grind with precision. Use the included food chopper to make salsas, chop veggies, and much more.

$160$105
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Get $50 off over 20 colors of the KitchenAid stand mixer with 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. 

$450$400
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

With a roomy easy-clean nonstick interior, Cuisinart’s Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven boasts 15 cooking functions and offers special settings for speed convection, sandwiches, and bagels.

$555$289
Cuisinart Air Fryer
Cuisinart Air Fryer
Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer

Designed with a spacious, nonstick interior and stylish stainless steel, the air fryer is easy to clean and complements any kitchen decor.

$185$114
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum
Wayfair
iRobot Roomba I6+ Robot Vacuum

From carpets to hard floors, this robot vacuum is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter.

$800$480

