The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 to Get in Time for December

By ETonline Staff
John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent Calendar
John Lewis

While we're still in full fall-mode, holiday shopping is already underway. With the supply chain issues causing shipping delays, early shopping should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. One of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty and skincare goodies from some of your favorite beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand. But hurry -- you want to make sure the advent calendar gets delivered in time for December 1. 

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP, as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. 

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- a countdown calendar is one of the best ways to welcome the holiday season.

Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below. 

Smudge 10 Days of Magical Self-Care
Smudge 10 Days of Magical Self-Care
Smudge
Smudge 10 Days of Magical Self-Care
This 10-day advent calendar from Smudge focuses on mindful self-compassion. It's filled with wellness tools like crystals and affirmations for the ultimate self-care routine. 
$99 AT SMUDGE
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
Elemis
Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar
The Elemis No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar is packed with its bestselling skincare and beauty products. It's on offer for pre-order at $250 but it's worth $562. It will ship the last week of October. 
$250
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever! The Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skin care essentials to help get you though the holiday season.
$200 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Net-a-Porter
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
Dr. Barbara Sturm has quickly become Hollywood's favorite skincare brand -- from Kristen Bell and Karlie Kloss to Kate Hudson and Katie Holmes, the stars love her. And now, thanks to the Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar for 2021, you can get that A-lister glow at a great deal.
$495 AT NET-A-PORTER
VOLUSPA Mini Candle Advent Calendar
VOLUSPA Mini Candle Advent Calendar
Sephora
VOLUSPA Mini Candle Advent Calendar
Unveil 12 bestselling fragrances, each in an embossed votive, and light your way through the holidays in a fragrant countdown that is sure to delight everyone.
$75
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
Ulta
OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar
Elegant nails are a must this season. With the OPI Holiday '21 Nail Lacquer Mini 25pc Advent Calendar, you get a new color of nail polish everyday. 
$70
Benefit Cosmetics The MORE The Merrier Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics The MORE The Merrier Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics The MORE The Merrier Advent Calendar
The Benefit Cosmetics The MORE The Merrier Advent Calendar has everything a beauty lover needs is purse-sized packages. That includes the Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel and the Dandelion Brightening Finishing Powder.
$140$65
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta
Ulta Beauty 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar
Ulta's 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar is officially here and features must-have goodies from Keys Soulcare, Beekman 1802, Tula, Clinique, MAC and Armani, among others.
$30$15
IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar
IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar
Sephora
IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar
$149
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
HSN
Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Beauty Advent Calendar
This customer-favorite advent calendar is filled with a full haul of essential beauty items for the holidays and beyond. In this year's calendar, shoppers will enjoy 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty treats in both purse-friendly mini and fun sizes.
$65 AT SEPHORA
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
The Body Shop
The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar
Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop's beauty calendar:  bath bubbles, body butters and sheet masks galore.
$79 AT THE BODY SHOP
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021 Gift Set
Amazon
Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021
The Rituals 3D Advent Calendar includes 24 beauty and skin care surprises from the famed brand, including the best-selling Ritual of Sakura, Ritual of Ayurveda, Ritual of Jing and the Ritual of Karma products -- along with much more. 
$112 AT AMAZON
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings.
$99 AT KIEHL'S
Olive & June Christmas Calendar
Olive & June Christmas Advent Calendar
Olive & June
Olive & June Christmas Calendar
You can't always guarantee a stress-free holiday season, but you can ensure a free and hassle-free manicure thanks to the Olive & June 2021 Christmas Calendar. This wildly popular advent calendar boasts 25 days worth of holiday goodies, including nine mini polishes, seven mini sticker pads and mani tool essentials like a cuticle serum, buffer, remover pot and top coat, among others.
$60 AT OLIVE & JUNE
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Courtesy of Brand
Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
$45
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar
If you're looking for a luxurious excuse to splurge on yourself this holiday season, look no further than the L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar. Filled with 24 iconic items from the brand, users will also be delighted to find the famed multipurpose Le Petit Remède Cosmetic balm and best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream in the advent calendar collection, as well.
$134 AT L'OCCITANE
GlossyBox Advent Calendar
GlossyBox 2021 Advent Calendar
GlossyBox
GlossyBox Advent Calendar
GlossyBox is set to unveil their incredible 2021 advent calendar very soon, and fans of the brand can anticipate a box of goodies worth over $550 -- including 16 full-size items.
$99
VOLUSPA Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set
Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set VOLUSPA
Voluspa
VOLUSPA Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set
A gorgeous smelling gift for friends and family (or yourself), these festive candles help transform homes into wellness retreats. 
$150 AT NORDSTROM
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
QVC
TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar
From an Azure Rose & Collagen Face Mask and Beekman 1802 Bloom Cream, to the L'Occitane Almond Milk Oil and Sunday Riley A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, the TILI Try It, Love It 24-Piece Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar (a product of QVC) truly has it all.
$79$65
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
NYX Cosmetics
NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with this NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar. The product includes 24 of NYX Cosmetics' best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes -- including face, eye and lip products.
$60 AT NYX COSMETICS
$60 AT ULTA
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
Huda Beauty
House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar
Curated with love by Huda herself, the House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar doesn't have a candy cane or caramel, but it does include cult-fave formulas, makeup goodies and other skincare essentials that even Santa Claus would appreciate. Each calendar also features an Obsessions palette roulette, including 1 of 3 eyeshadow palettes.
$175 AT HUDA BEAUTY
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
Diptyque
Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar
It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, thanks to the soon-to-be-released Diptyque Advent Calendar of 2021. Spend the month of December opening 25 heavenly-scented products -- with the actual advent calendar set to be released on Oct. 15.
$425
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
LookFantastic
LookFantastic Advent Calendar
The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever for 2021! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items that -- in total -- are worth more than $500, and available for just $115. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest getting one now.
$115 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

