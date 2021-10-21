While we're still in full fall-mode, holiday shopping is already underway. With the supply chain issues causing shipping delays, early shopping should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time. One of this year's most anticipated gifts comes in the form of a collection of beauty and skincare goodies from some of your favorite beauty brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Rituals and more. This Christmas, count down to the holidays in style and celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand. But hurry -- you want to make sure the advent calendar gets delivered in time for December 1.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones -- though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get the opportunity to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with beauty treats like mascara, shower gel, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, thanks to the growing popularity of these advent calendars, there are a lot of options to choose from this year.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP, as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks.

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life -- or yourself, of course -- a countdown calendar is one of the best ways to welcome the holiday season.

Here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars of 2021, below.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021 Net-a-Porter Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021 Dr. Barbara Sturm has quickly become Hollywood's favorite skincare brand -- from Kristen Bell and Karlie Kloss to Kate Hudson and Katie Holmes, the stars love her. And now, thanks to the Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar for 2021, you can get that A-lister glow at a great deal. $495 AT NET-A-PORTER Buy Now

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021 Amazon Rituals 3D Advent Calendar 2021 The Rituals 3D Advent Calendar includes 24 beauty and skin care surprises from the famed brand, including the best-selling Ritual of Sakura, Ritual of Ayurveda, Ritual of Jing and the Ritual of Karma products -- along with much more. $112 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar Kiehl's Kiehl's Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream and Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings. $99 AT KIEHL'S Buy Now

Olive & June Christmas Calendar Olive & June Olive & June Christmas Calendar You can't always guarantee a stress-free holiday season, but you can ensure a free and hassle-free manicure thanks to the Olive & June 2021 Christmas Calendar. This wildly popular advent calendar boasts 25 days worth of holiday goodies, including nine mini polishes, seven mini sticker pads and mani tool essentials like a cuticle serum, buffer, remover pot and top coat, among others. $60 AT OLIVE & JUNE Buy Now

L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar If you're looking for a luxurious excuse to splurge on yourself this holiday season, look no further than the L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar. Filled with 24 iconic items from the brand, users will also be delighted to find the famed multipurpose Le Petit Remède Cosmetic balm and best-selling Shea Butter Hand Cream in the advent calendar collection, as well. $134 AT L'OCCITANE Buy Now

GlossyBox Advent Calendar GlossyBox GlossyBox Advent Calendar GlossyBox is set to unveil their incredible 2021 advent calendar very soon, and fans of the brand can anticipate a box of goodies worth over $550 -- including 16 full-size items. $99 Buy Now

House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar Huda Beauty House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar Curated with love by Huda herself, the House of Huda 12 Door Advent Calendar doesn't have a candy cane or caramel, but it does include cult-fave formulas, makeup goodies and other skincare essentials that even Santa Claus would appreciate. Each calendar also features an Obsessions palette roulette, including 1 of 3 eyeshadow palettes. $175 AT HUDA BEAUTY Buy Now

Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar Diptyque Diptyque 2021 Advent Calendar It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, thanks to the soon-to-be-released Diptyque Advent Calendar of 2021. Spend the month of December opening 25 heavenly-scented products -- with the actual advent calendar set to be released on Oct. 15. $425 Buy Now

LookFantastic Advent Calendar LookFantastic LookFantastic Advent Calendar The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever for 2021! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items that -- in total -- are worth more than $500, and available for just $115. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest getting one now. $115 AT LOOKFANTASTIC Buy Now

