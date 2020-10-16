The countdown to Christmas Day is (almost) on -- and you can celebrate all December long with a beauty advent calendar from your favorite makeup or skincare brand.

Beauty advent calendars are like the traditional candy-filled ones but in some ways even sweeter. You still get to count down to Christmas and open a little luxurious gift every day until then -- but mascara, shower gel and hand cream last longer than chocolate. Plus, we've found ones from beauty companies like LookFantastic, GlossyBox, Benefit Cosmetics that are worth hundreds of dollars in savings.

Because beauty advent calendars are such a great gift idea and a great deal, they tend to sell out before the holiday season even begins. We recommend scooping up the ones that are already on sale ASAP as well as setting a reminder to grab the upcoming calendars when they become available over the next few weeks. (We were on the notification list for the epic Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures, and it's now officially launched!)

From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift your beauty lover friend -- or yourself, of course -- here are ET Style's top picks for the best beauty advent calendars, below.

Advent Calendar Diptyque Diptyque Advent Calendar Diptyque It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, thanks to the just-released Diptyque Advent Calendar. Spend the month of December opening 25 heavenly-scented products, including full-size, deluxe sample and exclusive items (like the limited edition 2020 Moonlit Fir candle). We're also excited for the Mimosa candle, the L'Ombre dans l'Eau Shower Oil, the Art of Care Exfoliating Body Scrub -- and the beautifully illustrated keepsake box it all comes in. $425 at Diptyque

Advent Calendar GlossyBox GlossyBox Advent Calendar GlossyBox GlossyBox just unveiled their incredible 2020 advent calendar, which features brands like Wander Beauty, Nails Inc. and Iconic London. For just $99, you'll receive 19 full size products and six deluxe size products that are worth over $550. Plus, if you're a GlossyBox subscriber, take $10 off that non-subscriber price. A $550+ VALUE $89 or $99 at GlossyBox

SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020 SkinStore SkinStore SkinStore Holiday Edit 2020 SkinStore This epic exclusive holiday box includes beauty and skincare products from a bunch of our faves -- Babor, PCA Skin, Erno Laszlo and more -- at over 70% savings. It's the perfect gift for any skincare obsessive, whether that's your best friend or yourself. Shop it now before it sells out! A $544 VALUE $150 at SkinStore

Advent Calendar LookFantastic LookFantastic Advent Calendar LookFantastic The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is back and better than ever! Treat a friend to 25 must-have products, including skincare and makeup items from Elemis and Anastasia Beverly Hills, worth more than $640 -- and available for just $110. The brand's advent calendar usually sells out due to its popularity, so we suggest pre-ordering now for the Oct. 12 launch date. You can also save $20 by subscribing to the LookFantastic Beauty Box and clicking through the early access email you receive to score the advent calendar for $90. A $640 VALUE $110 at LookFantastic

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Net-a-Porter Net-A-Porter 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Net-a-Porter Tucked into the drawers of Net-a-Porter's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar are best-selling skincare and makeup products from top brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Omorovicza, Augustinus Bader and Philip Kingsley. $300 at Net-a-Porter

Advent Calendar Dr. Barbara Sturm Nordstrom Advent Calendar Dr. Barbara Sturm This might be the holy grail of beauty advent calendars. When you get to open a luxury beauty product from this sought after brand every day, you'll never want the holiday to arrive. $495 at Nordstrom

Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar 2020 Revolution Beauty Makeup Revolution Makeup Revolution Advent Calendar 2020 Revolution Beauty After gifting the world with a Friends makeup collaboration, Revolution Beauty has another hit with their 2020 beauty advent calendar. Enjoy savings on this set of 25 exclusive makeup products and accessories, including lipstick, lip gloss, eye palettes, brushes and a chic scrunchie. REGULARLY $70 $55 at Revolution Beauty

Advent Calendar 24 Day Holiday Countdown NYX NYX Advent Calendar 24 Day Holiday Countdown NYX Budget-friendly beauty brand NYX stuffed their advent calendar with 24 best-sellers -- think lip scrubs, eyeshadows and finishing powder -- in both mini and full sizes. Plus, we can't resist that glam packaging! $55 at NYX

Premium Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane filled their beauty calendar doors with best-sellers like the Shea Butter Hand Cream, Almond Shower Oil and Aqua Réotier Water Gel Cleanser. After Dec. 25, reuse the drawers to store jewelry and trinkets. A $198 VALUE $104 at L'Occitane

Beauty Advent Calendar The White Company The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar The White Company Relax and restore with the heavenly scented treats hidden in the drawers of this beauty calendar from The White Company: rose quartz gua sha, votives, skincare products and more. $229 at The White Company

25 Days of Mani Magic Calendar Olive & June Olive & June 25 Days of Mani Magic Calendar Olive & June Olive & June's first advent calendar is the perfect beauty treat for the nail polish obsessed. Behind each door of this limited edition item is a mini version of a beloved Olive & June nail polish, tool or product -- think festive nail shades, cuticle serum, polish remover and more. This in-demand calendar ships Oct. 27. A $95 VALUE $50 at Olive & June

12 Days of Posh Beauty Full-Size Collection QVC QVC 12 Days of Posh Beauty Full-Size Collection QVC Looking for full-size beauty products rather than tiny treats? The QVC 12 Days of Posh Beauty Collection contains skincare and makeup from Laura Geller, IT Cosmetics, First Aid Beauty and more. REGULARLY $99.79 $82.46 at QVC

Wild Wishes Advent Calendar Sephora Collection Sephora Wild Wishes Advent Calendar Sephora Collection Of course Sephora's holiday beauty calendar doesn't disappoint! Enjoy mini, full size and exclusive products like an exfoliating scrub, eye masks, a lip stain, nail lacquers, hair accessories and more tempting treats. A $70 VALUE $45 at Sephora

25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's Macy's 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy's Created exclusively for Macy's, this all-star 25-piece set includes products from so many of our favorite beauty brands: Tarte, Elemis, Caudalie, Sunday Riley, Shiseido, Eve Lom, Stila SK-II, Peter Thomas Roth and more. A $434 VALUE $99 at Macy's

Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN HSN Very Merry Beauty Sample Box HSN It's the little things. With a retail value of over $100, this comprehensive set of beauty minis includes Ahava Original Mineral Hand Cream, Korres Pure Greek Olive 3 in 1 Nourishing Oil, PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Crème and Too Faced Deluxe Lip Injection Extreme. $25.50 at HSN

Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar Kiehl's Kiehl's Limited Edition Skincare Advent Calendar Kiehl's The Kiehl’s beauty advent calendar is a holiday dream for skincare lovers. This limited edition set is packed with fan favorites from the brand -- like the Midnight Recovery Concentrate, Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash and Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask -- as well as over $100 in savings. A $207 VALUE $98 at Kiehl's

Charlotte's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures Charlotte Tilbury It's here!​ This divine beauty advent calendar is now available for purchase. The Charlotte Tilbury 2020 Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures includes full and travel size makeup and skincare "icons," all tucked inside a dazzling set of drawers that will look dreamy sitting on a vanity. We're actually still not over last year's version, the Glittering Galaxy of Makeup Magic Beauty Advent Calendar. $200 at Charlotte Tilbury

Make It Real Together Advent Calendar The Body Shop The Body Shop Make It Real Together Advent Calendar The Body Shop Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop's beauty calendar: fragranced bath bubbles, banana shampoo and conditioner, luxurious hand cream and hydrating mango lip butter. A $190 VALUE $69 at The Body Shop

Sign up for more holiday beauty ideas from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Post Prime Day Deals on Amazon from Apple, Adidas, Samsung, Sony, Ugg, Ray-Ban and More

According to TikTok This Is Everything Your Teen Wants For the Holiday

The Best Glossier Beauty Bundles

The Best Gifts From Amazon's 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Luxury Beauty, Hair Care and Perfume

Sephora Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Beauty Products

Lancer Skincare Sale: Get 25% Off Sitewide on the Celeb-Favorite Brand

Selena Gomez's New Rare Beauty Makeup Line Is at Sephora!

Friends x Revolution Makeup Is Here -- All Items Under $30

The Best Holiday Gifts for Under $50

You Can Find These Luxury Beauty Products on Amazon -- Drunk Elephant, Bliss, Obagi, Kiehl's and More

Bite Beauty Sale: Take 30% Off Sitewide

The Best Birthday Gifts to Give During Social Distancing

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $25