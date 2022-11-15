With two weeks to go until December, now's the time to shop for beauty Advent calendars before the time comes to start counting down the days in anticipation of Christmas. The highly-anticipated early Christmas gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. It's never too early to get your gifting done before these limited-edition advent calendars become elusive.

Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get in the holiday spirit and open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with makeup and skincare treats like mascara, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.

Our favorite makeup and skincare brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, and Kylie Cosmetics created beauty Advent calendars for 2022 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal, so they tend to sell out quickly. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life — or yourself, of course — one of the best beauty Advent calendars of 2022.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Space NK Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 25 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from La Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, and more. Available for for $280, this calendar is actually worth $1,002 and that's something certainly worth celebrating! $280 Buy Now

Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar Dermstore Dermstore 2022 Advent Calendar Valued at $765, the Dermstore Beauty Advent Calendar features 25 days of delightful full and deluxe-size favorites from most-wanted brands, including Kate Somerville, Elta MD, Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth and more. $200 Buy Now

Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar Kate Somerville Kate Somerville 12 Days of Kate Advent Calendar A $835 value, the ultimate Kate Somerville collection is ready for the holidays. Experience the best of Kate's clinic-grade, luxurious treatments in this 12-piece set. Enjoy a cult classic cleanser, iconic face & body exfoliators, two transformative serums, one resurfacing overnight peel, a triple acid resurfacing treatment, two powerhouse eye creams and three of our most popular AM & PM moisturizers. $499 Buy Now

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar Lookfantastic Lookfantastic Advent Calendar This Lookfantastic Advent Calendar will take you to Christmas with 25 products. The box includes must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and 21 more well-rounded surprises. $120 Pre-Order Now

Olive and June Christmas Calendar Olive and June Olive and June Christmas Calendar Have yourself a mani little Christmas. Celebrate 25 days of holiday magic with mini mani surprises. This calendar will arrive by the end of November and includes 7 mini polishes (Obvi, Besties, OJSM, HD, CV, GH, Obsessed), a top coat, 2 nail files, overnight hand treatment, nail strengthener, Tree Squoval short press-on nails, and more. $65 Buy Now

Olive and June Hanukkah Calendar Olive and June Olive and June Hanukkah Calendar Celebrate 8 nights of Hanukkah magic with multiple manis. This super giveable and getable gift includes 6 mini polishes (OMG, Exclamation Point, BP, HD, Obsessed, XOXO) along with a top coat, overnight hand treatment, cuticle serum, buffer, stickers, Obvi oval medium press-on nails and more. $55 Buy Now

Florence by Mills Peace, Love and Florence Advent Calendar Florence by Mills Florence by Mills Peace, Love and Florence Advent Calendar Founded by Millie Bobby Brown, clean beauty brand Florence by Mills' calendar is a 12-day set packed with best-sellers and some new limited-edition surprises. Products featured include Dreamy Dew moisturizer, self-reflecting highlighter stick, Oh Whale! lip balm, Be a VIP velvet liquid lipstick, Work It Pout plumping lip gloss, Clear the Way charcoal mask, Love U A Latte mask, Lip Mask Get Glossed lip gloss, depuffing cloud gel eye pads and What’s My Line? eyeliner. $162 $129 Buy Now

NYX 24-Day Advent Calendar NYX NYX 24-Day Advent Calendar Serve festively fierce attitude this season with 24 cult-favorite professional makeup tools. You can mix and match your favorite powders and lip products to create a variety of looks. $65 Buy Now

L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar L'Occitane L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar Unbox 24 days of delights and start every day with travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics. This Advent calendar included nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long. $80 Buy Now

