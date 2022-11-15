The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Buy Before It's Time to Count Down to the Holidays
With two weeks to go until December, now's the time to shop for beauty Advent calendars before the time comes to start counting down the days in anticipation of Christmas. The highly-anticipated early Christmas gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. It's never too early to get your gifting done before these limited-edition advent calendars become elusive.
Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to get in the holiday spirit. You still get in the holiday spirit and open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with makeup and skincare treats like mascara, face serums and hand cream, among other must-have items. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
Our favorite makeup and skincare brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl's, and Kylie Cosmetics created beauty Advent calendars for 2022 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal, so they tend to sell out quickly. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-loving friend in your life — or yourself, of course — one of the best beauty Advent calendars of 2022.
The Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2022
The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 25 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from La Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, and more. Available for for $280, this calendar is actually worth $1,002 and that's something certainly worth celebrating!
At a value of $261, the Kiehl's limited-edition advent calendar features 24 days of iconic cleansers, face masks, facial serums, moisturizers and more.
Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Moroccanoil, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige, and more. Experience a new brand and product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.
Valued at $765, the Dermstore Beauty Advent Calendar features 25 days of delightful full and deluxe-size favorites from most-wanted brands, including Kate Somerville, Elta MD, Olaplex, Peter Thomas Roth and more.
Light your way through the holidays with Voluspa‘s 12 Day Advent Calendar, exclusively for Sephora. Unveil 12 bestselling fragrances each in an embossed votive, tucked behind peek-a-boo packaging.
Charlotte Tilbury's famous beauty advent calendar is back and better than ever. The Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Advent Calendar includes 12 must-have makeup and skincare essentials to help get you through the holiday season.
Kylie Cosmetics’ Nordstrom-exclusive Advent calendar includes 12 best-selling products wrapped up in one festive box. Start each day with a full-sized matte liquid lipstick, lip liner, liquid eyeliner, lip oil, and more of Kylie Jenner's favorites.
La Mer's limited edition holiday countdown calendar grants a luxurious festive gift for 12 days, including Crème de La Mer, the The Lifting & Firming Mask, the Regenerating Serum, the Eye Concentrate, and more.
Skin Pharm is the go-to skin care provider for celebs and influencers alike including some of country music’s hottest artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, and Little Big Town. This exclusive, limited-edition holiday gift set is complete with 12 days of skin care surprises.
A $835 value, the ultimate Kate Somerville collection is ready for the holidays. Experience the best of Kate's clinic-grade, luxurious treatments in this 12-piece set. Enjoy a cult classic cleanser, iconic face & body exfoliators, two transformative serums, one resurfacing overnight peel, a triple acid resurfacing treatment, two powerhouse eye creams and three of our most popular AM & PM moisturizers.
Behind each door of bareMinerals' Advent calendar is the gift of healthier, more beautiful skin. Featuring 12 makeup and skincare favorites in full and mini size, give the gift of vegan makeup and skincare essentials.
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with the Dr. Barbara Sturm 24-day holiday countdown Advent Calendar. The box includes 24 of Dr. Sturm's best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes — including face, eye and lip products.
Celebrate the holiday season with this 12-day Advent calendar full of beautifully scented candles from APOTHEKE.
Get great nails with 25 of OPI's fast-drying polishes.
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
The often forgotten days between Christmas and New Year's are forgotten no more! Sephora's new Wishing You After Advent Calendar allows shoppers to indulge in must-have Sephora products right before it's time to ring in the New Year.
Rather than chocolate, skincare lovers will enjoy a 25-day countdown with their favorite products.
This Lookfantastic Advent Calendar will take you to Christmas with 25 products. The box includes must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and 21 more well-rounded surprises.
Have yourself a mani little Christmas. Celebrate 25 days of holiday magic with mini mani surprises. This calendar will arrive by the end of November and includes 7 mini polishes (Obvi, Besties, OJSM, HD, CV, GH, Obsessed), a top coat, 2 nail files, overnight hand treatment, nail strengthener, Tree Squoval short press-on nails, and more.
Celebrate 8 nights of Hanukkah magic with multiple manis. This super giveable and getable gift includes 6 mini polishes (OMG, Exclamation Point, BP, HD, Obsessed, XOXO) along with a top coat, overnight hand treatment, cuticle serum, buffer, stickers, Obvi oval medium press-on nails and more.
Founded by Millie Bobby Brown, clean beauty brand Florence by Mills' calendar is a 12-day set packed with best-sellers and some new limited-edition surprises. Products featured include Dreamy Dew moisturizer, self-reflecting highlighter stick, Oh Whale! lip balm, Be a VIP velvet liquid lipstick, Work It Pout plumping lip gloss, Clear the Way charcoal mask, Love U A Latte mask, Lip Mask Get Glossed lip gloss, depuffing cloud gel eye pads and What’s My Line? eyeliner.
Gift 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. These travel-friendly makeup gifts come in a one-of-a kind keepsake box.
Serve festively fierce attitude this season with 24 cult-favorite professional makeup tools. You can mix and match your favorite powders and lip products to create a variety of looks.
Give the gift of clean, hydrated, healthy and firmer skin. Perricone MD's 12-day set includes cleansers, toners, moisturizer, neck cream, and Eyelid Lift Serum.
Unbox 24 days of delights and start every day with travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics. This Advent calendar included nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
Holiday shopping for a friend who deserves to be pampered? Here's a sneak peek at what's behind the doors of The Body Shop beauty advent calendar: bath bubbles, body butter, and sheet masks galore.
Gift 25 seriously good head-to-toe treats for keeping you or a loved one pampered all season. Everything from sheet masks to lip butter to moisturizer is included in this beauty Advent calendar.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
