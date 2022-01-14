It's a new year, and if you're hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine in 2022, the best beauty sales of the year are just beginning. Now that holiday gifting is done, self-gifting can begin thanks to all the MLK Weekend beauty sales happening now.

If you're hoping to update your beauty stock this winter, now is arguably the prime time to do it. From Glow Recipe's New Year Sale and SkinCeuticals' limited-edition value gift sets to Kiehl's Winter Flash Sale with 30% off anti-aging wonders and Ulta's Love Your Skin event, the deals are truly endless.

And whether you're in the market for a more winter-friendly eyeshadow palette, refreshing hair products, or perhaps shape-giving skin tools, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more through the wide selection of beauty sales.

Ahead, peruse through the best MLK Weekend beauty sales that are happening right now. Plus, check out the best deals on Halle Berry and Hailey Bieber-approved winter skincare products for a fresh look.

Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's Kiehl's 72-hour Winter Flash Sale just started with 30% off gift sets and select best sellers. 30% OFF KIEHL'S Shop Now

Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Glow Recipe Right now, you can get a 50% discount on Glow Recipe skincare products like the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. 50% OFF GLOW RECIPE Shop Now

Urban Decay Urban Decay Urban Decay At the Urban Decay Sale, save up to 50% off select UD faves. No code is needed and you'll get a free 5-piece gift set with orders of $60 or more. UP TO 50% OFF URBAN DECAY Shop Now

Ulta Ulta Ulta Save 50% off skincare must-haves until Jan. 22 at Ulta Beauty's Love Your Skin Event. Whether you're looking for moisturizer, masks, or night creams, each beauty steal is different every day. 50% OFF AT ULTA Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty Marc Jacobs Marc Jacobs Beauty Indulge in 50% off select Marc Jacobs Beauty products, including this hydrating lip gloss stick that helps protect, moisturize and soften lips. 50% OFF MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Shop Now

Biossance Wellness Trio Biossance Biossance Wellness Trio Stay hydrated and healthy this winter season with 32% off three bestselling formulas: 100% Squalane Oil, Omega Repair Hand Cream, and Squalane Hand Sanitizer. $58 $39 Shop Now

OLAY OLAY OLAY Take 10% off everything site-wide with code OLAY and get up to 60% off on clearance items. Plus free shipping is included with every order. 10% OFF AT OLAY Shop Now

Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Paula's Choice Get your glow on and save 25% on kits and sets from Paula's Choice. Say goodbye to fine lines, redness, breakouts and clogged pores this year. You can also save 20% when you buy any 2+ products together. 25% OFF KITS & SETS Shop Now

Sephora Sephora Sephora Get up to 50% off top skincare with new deals every day through January 17. Plus, free shipping with code FREESHIP. UP TO 50% OFF SEPHORA Shop Now

Nordstrom Nordstrom Nordstrom Get ready to glow and enjoy up to 60% off tons of top beauty brands, including La Mer, Olaplex, Jo Malone and more, with Nordstorm's Beauty & Fragrance Sale. UP TO 60% OFF AT NORDSTROM Shop Now

SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals SkinCeuticals Looking to save on SkinCeutical products? These never-on-sale products are bundled together in beautiful sets and selling below value price. Plus, get a free deluxe sample of Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 with code NEWYEAR22. SKINCARE REGIMENS AT SKINCEUTICALS Shop Now

ILIA ILIA ILIA Save up to 47% on four new bundles of ILIA’s most-loved products. UP TO 47% OFF AT ILIA Shop Now

Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Take 10% off your first purchase of any item at Credo Beauty -- including the best-selling GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream -- with the code CLEAN10. 10% OFF CREDO BEAUTY Shop Now

